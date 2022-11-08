Five takeaways from James Franklin’s weekly press conference:

1. Roster moves, O-line dept.: Guard Hunter Nourzad, the fifth-year transfer from Cornell, announced via social media Tuesday that he was staying at Penn State for a sixth year.

That’s the good news.

“There's still a lot of things that I want to do here at Penn State and I want to finish in my career,’’ Franklin said Nourzad told him. “The other thing is he's going to finish his master's degree, which is awesome.’’

2. Roster moves, O-line part 2: Now, the bad news. Guard Landon Tengwall, a starter until becoming injured in pre-game warm-ups for the Michigan game Oct. 15, has undergone surgery and is out for the year, Franklin said.

“It seems like he's been a part of our program forever,’’ he said, even though Tengwall is only a redshirt freshman. “He's looked just like he looks right now since like third grade, when he first started coming to camp at Penn State.

“He made it pretty obvious that this is where he always wanted to be. He was great during the recruiting process. He was high production and low maintenance. You can't have enough of those guys in your organization.’’

3. O-line, continued: The offensive line went to Indiana down three starters and a fourth, Nourzad, was hurt on the first snap of the game.

Remarkably, the line did fine in a 45-14 romp. Left tackle Olu Fashanu, the best of the bunch, missed the Indiana game and is week to week, Franklin said.

He also said he’s hopeful that right tackle Caedan Wallace will be back this week. Two young players Franklin had hoped to redshirt, true freshman Drew Shelton and JUCO transfer JB Nelson, had to play and performed well, Shelton remarkably so at Fashanu’s critical left tackle spot.

Asked about the job O-line coach Phil Trautwein is doing cobbling everything together, Franklin said, “I think it's it's probably been understated by me. And part of that is the strategy a little bit with who we're playing and then knowing exactly what we're doing. But yeah, I think he's done a phenomenal job.’’

4. Remember Veilleux?: Given the season-long QB controversy between veteran Sean Clifford and freshman Drew Allar, a forgotten man has been Christian Veilleux, still only a redshirt freshman, who started and won a Big Ten game at QB last season, but has been relegated to third string.

Franklin said Veilleux has been “phenomenal. His attitude has been great. He's totally engaged. His body language, his demeanor, his leadership, his attention to detail, the way he's preparing as if he was the starter.’’

Addressing the obvious possibility that Veilleux will consider transferring, Franklin said, “We'll see how this all plays out, but I hope he stays at Penn State and continues to chase his dream.’’

5. Sermon fodder: Franklin started Tuesday’s session with an offbeat little story from last week’s game at Indiana.

A member of the chain gang kept trying to engage Franklin in conversation on the sidelines, which Franklin was reluctant to do during the game.

The man was part of the chain gang at Indiana two years ago, when Penn State took a brutal 36-35 loss, in large part because Penn State RB Devyn Ford scored a touchdown when, by taking a knee at the 1-yard line, he would have allowed the clock to run out, meaning a Penn State victory.

The man recalled Franklin “screaming, don’t score, don’t score, don’t score, … I've never heard a coach in 30 years talk about not scoring.’’

He went on to explain that he is a pastor at a church, and he’s used that in his sermon.

“I still don't really understand what he's talking about,’’ Franklin said. “And what he says is, what may look good in this moment, may not be the right thing for you, you know, down the road.’’