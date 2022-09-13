Five takeaways from James Franklin’s weekly press conference:

1. Auburn will be different. Penn State’s opponent Saturday runs the ball, which game-one foe Purdue essentially didn’t. It has SEC-level talent, to which week-two foe Ohio didn’t come close.

“How our (defensive) front seven plays is going to be critical, based stylistically on how they want to play on offense,’’ Franklin said.

Linebacker Curtis Joseph said in an interview Tuesday that he, “was excited to put the hard-hat on,’’ and he, “didn’t come to Penn State to play seven-on-seven football.’’

That pleased and amused Franklin, who pointed out that at one point in his recruitment, Joseph insisted he was a wide receiver.

“I love that Curtis is approaching it that way,’’ he added. “I’m glad that we’re talking on Tuesday, … that will be reinforced in a team meeting, and that’ll be reinforced at practice, all week long, but starting today, which is a ‘hard-hat’ day for us.’’

2. Even off the field, Auburn will be different. It’s a logistically difficult trip. Penn State can’t fly into the town of Auburn or anywhere nearby. It will stay at a hotel about an hour from the stadium.

Jordan-Hare Stadium is a famously difficult environment that has been compared to Iowa’s Kinnick Stadium, at which it feels like the fans are breathing down the players’ necks.

“We started (preparing) for it during training camp, but we really did it last week,’’ said Franklin, “We went all silent count all week in practice, with the music as loud as possible.

“We’ll show them some videos, … what the locker room will be like, what the stadium will be like, the War Eagle before the game, the band, … the end zone on the scoreboard side has been problematic.

“We’re going to prepare as best as we possibly can, but we still have to go out and execute it.’’

3. In praise of Olu. If “Penn State star offensive lineman,” seems like an oxymoron, consider sophomore left tackle Olu Fashanu. Can’t give you stats - beyond his usually strong overall rankings from film-study sites like Pro Football Focus - but its clear that Fashanu is emerging fast.

“He’s one of those high-production, low-maintenance guys that really does everything right,’’ Franklin said. “His process and his habits are really good. It’s really not a surprise to any of us, how high his level of play is right now.’’

4. A kicking platoon. Jake Pinegar, who has been the field-goal and extra-point kicker so far, missed one of each last week.

Pinegar’s status hasn’t changed, but Franklin said Sander Sahaydak, a redshirt freshman from Bethlehem, will handle the kind of very long field goals that would likely be tried only in a last-second situation. That’s been the plan all along.

“We’re talking game-winning field goals,’’ Franklin said, “from, I think, 52 yards or more.’’

5. Weekly honors. The coaching staff named Grayson Kline, a sixth-year, walk-on TE from Warwick High School, as the scout-team offensive player of the week.

“(The scout team) is having a huge impact on getting us ready to play each week,’’ Franklin said.

Other POWs: Nick Singleton on offense, Chop Robinson on defense and Devyn Ford on special teams.

Singleton, a true-freshman RB from Governor Mifflin, was also Big Ten Freshman of the Week after running for 179 yards and two touchdowns in 10 carries against Ohio.