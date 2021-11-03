Five takeaways from James Franklin’s weekly press conference:

1. Is the team getting better as the record gets worse? Penn State has gone from 5-0 and ranked fourth in the country to a three-game song streak. The nine-OT loss at home to Illinois two weeks ago may have been the worst performance of Franklin’s eight seasons. The 33-24 loss to powerful Ohio State last week may have been the best performance of the year.

“It’s been kind of a roller coaster,’’ Franklin admitted.

“I think the biggest thing,’’ he added, comparing the Ohio State game to Illinois, “is we were more physical up front on both sides of the ball.

“I asked the coaches to call the game in an aggressive manner. I wanted the players to play in an aggressive manner. For the most part, we did that, and there were some positive signs to build on.’’

2. Stats can be deceptive, but, … After last season, Franklin let offensive coordinator Kirk Ciarrocca go and replaced him with Mike Yurcich, one of the hottest names in the business.

Penn State now ranks 85th in the country in total offense, 78th in scoring offense and 114th in rushing offense, all lower than it ranked a year ago, in Ciarrocca’s only season..

“Those points are very fair,’’ Franklin admitted. “You also have to look at the types of opponents we’ve played, and the types of defenses we’ve played against. For me, it’s also, how many guys are getting involved, in terms of touches and spreading the field?

“If you played three unranked opponents to start the season non-conference and scored 60 points a game, those numbers are going to skew your numbers the rest of the year. You have to look at all of it.’’

It should be noted that last year, because of the pandemic-truncated season, Penn State didn’t play any non-conference opponents.

3. No. 2 QB Roberson limited. In August, Franklin called Ta’Quan Roberson a clear No. 2 at quarterback, behind Sean Clifford. By midseason Franklin was saying the gap had closed between Roberson and true-freshman Christian Veilleux.

Then Clifford was injured Oct. 9 at Iowa, Roberson had to play and looked overwhelmed. Franklin acknowledged Tuesday that Veilleux was the No. 2 at Ohio State, but because Roberson was “limited,’’ by an apparent physical issue.

“He was able to practice all week, but had been limited,’’ Franklin said. “Based on the number of reps and talking to the doctors and trainers, we decided that Veilleux would be in that position. We’ll do the same thing this week, and look at it.’’

4. Electoral practice. A year ago, the NCAA mandated that Election Day be an off day from sports. Tuesdays are normally game-plan installation day for Penn State, with the players getting Mondays off on game weeks.

A year ago, the NCAA mandated that Election Day be an off day from sports. Franklin said he applied for, and received, a waiver to practice Tuesday.

“Most of our guys were going to be using absentee ballots, and they also had the ability [to vote] all morning, with the voting centers open at 7 a.m.’’ he said. “Being engaged in our communities is something that’s very important to us, and we spent a lot of time talking about that, and our captains felt like the best thing for us would be to keep our schedule the same."

Sports Illustrated reported that about 100 FBS programs, including some entire conferences, received the waiver.

5. There is no waiver from fog, which caused another hurdle to the weekly routine as Penn State flew home from Ohio Saturday night. The State College airport was fogged in, so the flight was diverted to Harrisburg, from which the team bussed back to Penn State, arriving around 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

“We pushed (the Sunday schedule) back so people could go home and sleep,’’ Franklin said. “We practiced later in the day (Sunday), early evening. We were able to get our work done, but we did lose some time.’’

Franklin said the usual Sunday scrimmage for non-travel team players, which among other things has created some live work for the backup quarterbacks, had to be cancelled this week.