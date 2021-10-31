COLUMBUS, Ohio - Late in the first half here Saturday, Penn State seemed to be getting comfortable on the tightrope it was walking.

Down 10-7 to Ohio State, the Nittany Lions had reeled off first downs on three consecutive pass plays, and were at the Buckeyes’ 37-yard line.

Here the tightrope snapped. Quarterback Sean Clifford was hit when about to throw. His arm started to move forward, but then he pulled the ball into his body, trying to cover it.

The ball came loose and found Jerron Cage, a 305-pound lineman who was able to scoop it in stride. Cage rumbled 57 earth-shaking yards for a touchdown.

The Buckeyes led 17-7. The Lions kept punching. They were again unable to run the ball (33 yards rushing, 56, or 2.2 per carry, if you don’t count sacks), but they found a way to defend the run a week after an utter and startling meltdown in that area in a nine-overtime loss to Illinois.

But there was one big exception to that. Ohio State led 20-17 late in the third quarter when the D failed to control the edge and Treveyon Henderson, the Buckeyes’ terrific true-freshman back, cruised around the corner and flew 68 yards, to the Penn State 3, setting up another gut-punch TD.

James Franklin talks so much about explosive plays for a reason.

This may have been the Lions’ best sixty minutes of football since 2019. It was also their third straight loss, 33-24, before 102,951 at Ohio Stadium.

When the notion of a moral victory came up after the game, Clifford, who was mostly very good and threw for 361 yards, didn’t even let the interviewer complete the question.

“We lost the game,’’ he said, gruffly.

Franklin was a bit more verbose.

“No,’’ he said. “I’m glad we played hard, and there’s going to be a bunch of positive things on that tape to learn and grow from. But there’s some critical mistakes we’ve got to eliminate. At the end of the day, we didn’t get it done.’’

Ohio State, with what might be the best offense in the country, got two touchdowns against Penn State’s defense. The Buckeyes got one TD out of five trips to the red zone.

The Lions got huge games from receivers Jahan Dotson (11 catches for 127 yards and a brilliant two-yard TD run), and Parker Washington (nine catches for 108 yards).

The offense had a 13-play, 89-yard touchdown drive early and a 12-play, 75-yard TD drive to start the second half. It converted 11 third downs in 18 tries.

The defense that had allowed 357 yards to Illinois responded to a much greater challenge. One apparent wrinkle was allowed Derrick Tangelo, the Duke transfer, to fully take over the role vacation by injured interior anchor P. J. Mustipher. But the D got big games from almost everyone.

“We watched a lot of film this week,’’ said Arnold Ebiketie, the Temple transfer end, who had another strong outing. “I feel like, moving forward, if we attack every single big game the way we did today, we have a pretty good chance of winning all of them.’’

Franklin didn’t want to talk about Illinois at all.

“There’s a reason for some of the decisions we made and some of our personnel challenges from last week,’’ he said. “I think we’ve defended the run well all year, except for last week. There’s reasons for that, but nobody wants to hear it.’’

Ohio State (7-1, 5-0 Big Ten) has won six straight, and is on what looks like an inexorable path to a Big Ten championship and berth in the college football playoff.

Where Penn State (5-3, 2-3) is headed is less clear, except that it goes to Maryland (also 5-3, 2-3) Saturday. The Terps beat Indiana 38-35 Saturday.