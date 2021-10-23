STATE COLLEGE - Sobering is one thing Homecoming is not supposed to be.

It’s hard to imagine a more thorough buzz kill in the history of college football, or of college, than Penn State’s season-gutting 20-18 loss to Illinois in nine overtimes Saturday.

Yes, nine overtimes, the most in the sport’s history. You’d think that suggests drama, but it was more like the lack of it.

Illinois came in 2-5, a 23.5-point underdog, its players blistered in the media last week by first-year coach Bret Bielema. The Illini battled, at least, as Penn State foundered.

“Obviously, we did not have our guys ready to play,’’ coach James Franklin said afterward. “All that matters is we get the job done, and we did not. I didn’t.’’

The final verdict took nearly four hours. It came after a litany of red-zone failures by both sides, long after college rules turn overtime into a two-point conversion contest, when Illinois quarterback Brandon Peters, who was out there because of an injury to starter Artur Sitkowski, threw a strike to wideout Casey Washington in a crowded end zone.

Penn State (5-2) has now been beaten, in consecutive games, by the 117th and 118th-ranked offenses in America.

The Lions were also beaten up, physically, in the 23-20 loss at Iowa two weeks back, and have not recovered.

“We just have way too many guys that played significant rules in that game that did not practice, or did not practice full speed,’’ coach James Franklin said after the game. “Practice is, obviously, really important.’’

Starting QB Sean Clifford sustained an apparent upper-body injury at Iowa but played Saturday, although he was obviously limited. He completed 19 of 34 passes for 165 yards and could not, or would not, run the ball, which is usually a substantial part of Penn State’s attack.

Afterward, Clifford denied that he was limited. Franklin did not, although he said Clifford was not prohibited by the coaches from running.

“We had to be smart,’’ Franklin said. “He was limited today. That’s why we tried to mix the run and the pass in there, to take some of that off him. Obviously that’s a big part of his game that he didn’t have today.’’

An arguably bigger issue was the absence of P.J. Mustipher, the senior defensive tackle who anchors the middle for the Lions. Against a defense presumed elite, Illinois ran an incredible 67 times for 357 yards and 20 rushing first downs.

“Not having (Mustipher) factored in, there’s no doubt about it,’’ Franklin said.

Mustipher is an excellent player, and Penn State doesn’t have anyone else quite like him. But it’s not like he’s Aaron Donald.

“Their heavy sets gave us problems,’’ Franklin said, referring to some tight power formations Illinois ran that looked like something out of 1955.

“Whether they went extra offensive linemen, and created a long edge, ot they went unbalanced, it created challenges for us,’’ Franklin said.

Illinois’ best RB, Chase Brown, ran 33 times for 223 yards. Its second-best, Josh McCray, ran 24 times for 142.

Sitkowski, who reminds no one of Tim Tebow or Cam Newton, ran five times on third or fourth down-and-short, on straight-ahead QB sneaks, and moved the chains all five times.

Insanely, Illinois passed for 38 yards, and won on the road against the erstwhile No. 7 team in the nation.

Now what?

Obviously, conference championships and playoff berths are now off the table. None of what is newly on the table is positive.

Critically, Franklin faces a dilemma at the most important position on the field. He wouldn’t have played a hobbled Clifford Saturday if he had any confidence in his backups, notably Ta’Quan Roberson, who seemed overmatched when thrown into the fray at Iowa.

Can he now throw Roberson into bigger frays, like the one at Ohio State next week?

“The feedback we got from trainers and doctors and from Sean was that he’d be able to go today,’’ Franklin said. “He got better every single day during the week.’’

Asked if he considered making a change at quarterback during the game, Franklin said, “We felt like Sean gave us the best opportunity.’’

Penn State will surely be a double-digit underdog Saturday. The Buckeyes came into Saturday averaging 6.24 yards per rush and might have the country’s best offense.

The Lions as of now would be an almost equally prohibitive underdog against Michigan Nov. 13, and at Michigan State Nov. 27.

It’s hard to imagine them being a comfortable favorite against anyone left on the schedule.