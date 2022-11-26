STATE COLLEGE - Near the end of a day when most of the relevant energy was elsewhere - Columbus, Ohio, for example - Penn State came up with some juice when it mattered most here Saturday.

The Nittany Lions were on the verge of being flummoxed, not for the first time, by an old nemesis when they put together a touchdown drive and TD on a fourth-down conversion, followed by a turnover and another TD.

The explosion, in less than a minute of game time, led to a 35-16 defeat of Michigan State in the Lions’ regular-season finale at Beaver Stadium.

It means Penn State finishes 10-2, 6-2 in the Big Ten, way better than any reasonable person expected three months ago.

It means the Lions, ranked 11th in the country last week, wait out the machinations after another upset-dense week 12, and what might happen in the coming weekend’s conference championship games, to learn where they fit in the national picture.

Michigan’s stunning defeat of Ohio State in Columbus was chief among the machinations, but No, 8 Clemson and No. 9 Oregon lost to in-state rivals Saturday, and No. 5 LSU was down two scores to Texas A&M in the fourth quarter as this was written.

Penn State isn’t going to the College Football Playoff, of course, but a Rose Bowl berth seems a lock if both Michigan and Ohio State make the playoff, and the Orange and Cottom Bowls are on the table if dominos keep tumbling within the top 10.

“We’ll go wherever they send us,’’said Juice Scruggs, Penn State’s inexhaustible, indispensable and diplomatic senior center. “Whatever bowl we get, it’s a blessing.’’

Coach James Franklin admitted Rose, Cotton and Orange would be better than, say, Citrus, even if not as much so as in the pre-playoff era.

“It’s still important to go to the biggest and best game you possibly can,’’ Franklin said. “Whether that’s a New Year’s Six game or whatever. It’s changed, but there’s still value in it.’’

Penn State got here by beating all the people it’s been supposed to. Lately, it’s routed them. But Michigan State, despite its record (5-7, 3-6) and messy season, seemed like a much better physical match for the Lions than Rutgers last week or Maryland the week before (although Maryland pushed both Ohio State and Michigan to the limit, … don’t try to understand it).

The Lions didn’t get much traction offensively through three quarters with the exception of a few explosive plays which stemmed from the Spartans’ inability to locate Penn State’s tight ends, who have emerged as an elite position-group.

Theo Johnson had first-half touchdown catches from QB Sean Clifford of 11 yards, and from WR Keandre Lambert-Smith of 48 yards on a trick play, after Lambert-Smith caught a lateral from Clifford.

Johnson ran free on both plays. Tyler Warren was better-covered, but made a fine catch in traffic to make it 21-3 midway through the third quarter.

Michigan State had long since scrapped the run game, but quarterback Payton Thorne, when protected, was developing a rhythm with his receivers.

The Spartans scored late in the third quarter and early in the fourth, as Penn State went through a long, stagnant period offensively.

So it was that the Lions took over with 10:52 left, leading just 21-16.

The following march was not double-time. It was a grind.

“That’s how we like it,’’ Scruggs insisted.

It consisted of seven runs, two completions to the tight ends and a huge one, for 19 yards, to Lambert-Smith, who made have had his best moments of the year in an enhanced role due to a season-ending injury to star wideout Parker Washington.

It came down to a 4th-down-and-two at the Michigan State 12 and for Franklin, a heavy decision, perhaps made easier by kicker Jake Pinegar having missed two makeable field goals previously.

“I don’t know if the coaching manual would have said (go for it),’’ Franklin said. “The way the game was going and missing some field goals, I thought the right thing to do was be aggressive there.’’

Penn State started in the heavy “T-like’’ formation it has used a lot in such spots. Then it “exploded to empty,’’ with the backfield splitting out wide, four Lions in a bunch formation to Clifford’s left.

Michigan State probably should have called time. The bunch meant four Lions matched against three Spartans. Clifford threw it to freshman RB Nick Singleton, Johnson delivered a hitch-the-plow block, and Singleton scored easily.

Three snaps later Penn State blitzed Thorne, who threw in desperation. Kalen King intercepted. The kill-shot came next: Clifford over the top to Lambert-Smith, who outwrestled a defender in the end zone.

Now computers and committees take over. The Lions can live comfortably with whatever they figure out.