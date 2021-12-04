A 35 year-old defensive coordinator with no head coaching experience just became the head man at Notre Dame.

Closer to home, Penn State defensive coordinator Brent Pry is now the head coach at Virginia Tech. Meanwhile, a well-regarded James Franklin-era Penn State offensive coordinator, now the OC at Oregon, Joe Moorhead, is being talked about in connection with the head-coach opening at, … Akron?

That’s Akron, 2-10 this year, 3-24 in the tenure of just-fired HC Tom Arth. If you’re wondering why anyone, particularly a recognized offensive guru, would rather be HC at Akron than OC at Oregon, consider this a redundant reminder that you don’t think like a football coach.

Small sample size, but apparently Defensive Guys are hot right now, which is when Franklin has to find a new one, to replace Pry.

So Penn State is hiring, 11 days after formalizing a new contract with Franklin that culminated, according to him, nine weeks of “conversations outlining the resources needed to be competitive at a level that matches the expectations and history of Penn State.’’

This hire could provide the first evidence that those conversations were more than theoretical.

Some names to consider, bearing in mind that the landscape likely changed in the time it took to type this sentence:

Derek Mason: Now the DC at Auburn. Was the DC at Stanford before replacing Franklin as the head man at Vanderbilt, where he went 27-55 over seven seasons.

Auburn kept Alabama out of the end zone for 59 minutes last week, and sacked QB Bryce Young seven times.

“You guys know I have some history with Derek Mason,’’ Franklin said during his presser the week Penn State played Auburn. "Derek is one of the most respected defensive coordinators in all of college football."

Mason is completing the first year of a two-year contract paying him $1.5 million per year. If Franklin wants him, Penn State should be able to beat that.

Jim Knowles: Oklahoma State’s DC is, perhaps, the hottest Defensive Guy in the country. Another former college HC (at Cornell) in his fourth year in Stillwater. Finalist for the Broyles Award, which goes to the nation’s top assistant coach. Known for varied and creative schemes. Cowboys led the Big 12 in scoring (16.4 ppg) and total (281 ypg).

He’s from Philadelphia. He’s only making $800,000, although you’d think Okie State would bump that up, based on performance and the Cowboys being on the verge and a conference title and possible playoff berth.

Anthony Poindexter: This is the apparent first choice for an in-house hire, in his first year at Penn State’s Co-DC/Safeties coach. Was DC at UConn from 2014-16 and has the co-DC title at Purdue. Poindexter is considered a candidate for the now-open HC job at Virginia, where he was a two-time All-American safety.

Interestingly, Terry Smith, the veteran Penn State CBs coach, Franklin confidante and key recruiter, doesn’t get talked about for these things.

Joe Rossi: Took over as DC at Minnesota with four games left in the 2018 season. The Gophers are currently fourth in the country in total defense and were 10th in 2019.

Rossi played at Pittsburgh Central Catholic and Allegheny College, and also began his coaching career in Pennsylvania, at D-3 Thiel.

Elijah Robinson: Hat tip to Mark Wogenrich of SI.com for pointing out this dark horse, the DL coach at Texas A&M since 2018.

Robinson played at Penn State, coached DL there during the dark 2011 season, and then was Bill O’Brien’s director of player development for two years. He has also worked for Penn State alum Matt Ruhle, now the Carolina Panthers head, when Ruhle was at Temple and Baylor.

Sean Spencer: Came to Penn State from Vanderbilt with Franklin, for whom he was DL coach, with the co-DC title the last two of those seasons. He has been DL coach with the New York Giants the past two years.

Spencer is a big personality who, by reputation, can recruit and motivate. He is founder and CEO of a sportswear company, Trained in the Art of Chaos.

Beyond those, three longshot names to keep in mind, all college DCs: Chad Staggs of Coastal Carolina, Pittsburgh native Todd Orlando, who will not return to USC under new coach Lincoln Riley, and Nate Woody of Army.