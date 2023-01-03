PASADENA, Calif. - Penn State’s future is so sunny it needs SPF 300, but talk of that, or even of Monday as a springboard to that, must go on hold for the moment.

The 109th Rose Bowl belonged to Sean Clifford.

Penn State’s very veteran quarterback played what may have been the game of his erratic, admirable, frustrating, overachieving and underachieving college career, leading the Nittany Lions to a 35-21 defeat of Utah in the Grandaddy of Them All before a crowd of 94,873 in one of the singular venues in all sport.

Pretty satisfying way to go out for Clifford and the 2022 Nittany Lions, who finished 11-2 after going 11-11 the previous two seasons, will surely finish this season in the national top 10 and begin the 2023 season ranked, perhaps, higher than that.

Utah, winner of the last two Pacific 12 championships, came in ranked eighth. It was Penn State’s first win over a top 10 opponent since the dramatic 2016 defeat of Ohio State, which led to the Lions’ winning the Big Ten championship.

“I came up with some great leaders,’’ said Clifford, who got to Penn State a year after that championship season. “Thinking back on the group I was with as a freshman … to be able to see those faces on my teammates (tonight), it means the world to me.’’

Clifford completed 16 of 21 passes for 279 yards (over 13 yards per attempt), two touchdowns and no turnovers.

He fit the ball into tight spots, scrambled to extend plays, and didn’t come close to making any of the big mistakes that have marred his career and made his reputation, among the harsher precincts of the fan base, mixed at best.

Finally, in the end, there was nothing for anyone to gripe about.

Clifford was the game’s offensive MVP, and Penn State safety Ji’Ayir Brown the defensive MVP.

It was far from a blowout. Utah is tough and well-coached, and gets energy and many other things from its gritty quarterback, Cam Rising. It should be said that this story could have been very different had Rising not gone down with an injury, Penn State leading 21-14 midway through the third quarter.

It should also be said, though, that by that point Penn State had begun to figure some things out, on both sides of the ball.

Utah played a lot of “cover zero,’’ on defense, a risky approach that allows you to outnumber opponents on the line of scrimmage, but leaves the back end vulnerable.

“You’re going to gave a hard time going on a 16-play, 80-yard drive against that,’’ coach James Franklin said. “It was going to take some explosive plays.’’

“It’s a bowl game and you have a month to prepare,’’ Clifford said. “(Utah) did a great job preparing for us. So getting on the field, that first and second possession, then, we kind of understood.’’

On the possession before Rising’s injury, on a third-and-two from the Penn State 13, Utah was indeed in cover zero, with a heavy front.

“Not the ideal front to run into,’’ Franklin said.

Penn State ran a “fake check,’’ pretending to change the play at the line of scrimmage and than snapping the ball quickly and handing it to Nick Singleton, the freshman phenom running back.

A hole was there. A crushing block by tight end Theo Johnson enlarged it, and Singleton was gone, for an 87-yard TD.

Utah’s next possession ended in an interception, by Brown, of a forced throw by Bryson Barnes, the QB who replaced Rising.

Still, it was a one-score game into a final quarter. On a third-and-four from the Penn State 12, the Lions victimized cover zero again, Clifford play-faking and finding Keandre Lambert-Smith running free for a back-breaking 88-yard score.

As that one unfolded, Clifford dropped to his knees, touching the hallowed turf, than put his hands to his helmet, rose and pointed to the sky.

It was looking like his night, on a big stage, and maybe a prelude to what comes next.