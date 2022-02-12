When Penn State football coach James Franklin’s new contract was announced in November, Franklin said that the deal was less about his own compensation ($75 million over 10 years) and more about creating “a roadmap of the resources needed to address academic support, community outreach, Name, Image and Likeness (NIL), facility improvements, student-athlete housing, technology upgrades, recruiting, training table and more.’’

Foremost in the “more,’’ category is people, the small army of analysts and recruiting staffers that are characteristic of your Alabamas, Georgias and Ohio States.

There may be some progress on that front.

Penn State announced Feb. 7 that Franklin had hired three analysts for newly-created positions: Dan Connor, Gabe Infante and Rick Lyster.

Connor is a two-time All-American linebacker and remains Penn State’s career leader in tackles. He was a five-star recruit from Strath Haven High, which had memorable battles with Manheim Central in the semifinals of the state playoffs in three of Connor’s four seasons.

Connor played six years in the NFL with Carolina Panthers, Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants.

He has been an assistant coach at West Chester and Widener, the head coach at Archbishop Carroll High in Philadelphia, and worked in the Tennessee Titans’ scouting department.

Infante is best-known as the coach who built St. Joseph’s Prep, in the Philly area, into a national high school power. His teams went 91-23 over nine years at SJP, with four state championships. In his last three years there, Prep went 40-1with two state titles.

Infante, who is a lawyer, then became running backs coach at Temple. In 2020, he was also named recruiting coordinator there.

Lyster was a defensive analyst at Miami last season under Manny Diaz, now Penn State’s defensive coordinator. He has also been a grad assistant at Army and a defensive analyst at Georgia Tech.

Again, these are new hires, which means Franklin is adding quantity, in addition (presumably) to quality, to his army.

There has also been some news on the player front of late.

Franklin announced Monday that Cornell offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad, an FCS All-American in 2021, will attend Penn State as a graduate transfer. Nourzad was considered one of the best OLs on the transfer portal, and received a bunch of offers, which he whittled to five finalists: Auburn, Iowa, Virginia Tech, Illinois and Penn State.

He is an engineering major who was a 2021 semifinalist for the Campbell Trophy, given to college football’s top scholar-athlete.

Nourzad is scheduled to graduate from Cornell in May, so he won’t get to Penn State until the summer. Still, he appears to have an opportunity to start in the fall, probably at guard.

Nourzad is one of just two portal pickups for Penn State, with former Western Kentucky wide receiver.

While other programs (USC, Ole Miss, Nebraska, et al) have made big hauls on the portal this offseason, positional need is a theme here. Penn State needs a wide receiver with Jahan Dotson leaving for the NFL. It needs offensive linemen because, … have you seen their offensive lines play lately?

Franklin gets that, obviously. Penn State’s way-too-early 2023 class (current high school juniors) ranks third in the country and first in the Big Ten.

Of the classes eight commits, four are OLs, including the top-ranked two - Alex Birchmeier of Ashburn, Va. and Wyomissing High’s J’Ven Williams.

Birchmeier is a five-star, the top-ranked interior lineman in the country. Williams, a four-star, is the second-ranked player in Pennsylvania.