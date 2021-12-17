Five takeaways from Penn State’s Outback Bowl media day Friday:

1. Manny Diaz’ hectic life. Penn State’s new defensive coordinator was the head coach at a brand name, Miami, less than two weeks ago.

The Hurricanes had won five of their last six, gone 15-8 over the last two seasons, and fired the athletic director (and hadn’t replaced him) in November.

Less than 24 hours after Diaz got pushed out the door in lieu of Mario Cristobal, he heard from James Franklin, whose DC, Brent Pry, was leaving to become head coach at Virginia Tech.

“This past month has been a hell of a year,’’ Diaz said while meeting the Penn State media for the first time.

“I didn’t know what (Franklin’s) timetable was, and my first instinct was, OK, maybe in January, there will be a thing here.’’

Diaz had momentarily forgot about Dec. 15, National Signing Day, which he called, “the Overlord of college football.’’

It quickly dawned on Diaz that, “if this was going to happen, it was going to happen pretty quick.’’

Diaz is just observing so far. He will not have an active role in preparing for Penn State’s New Year’s Day bowl Outback Bowl game with Arkansas.

2. Bowl roster news (or lack thereof): There was no indication Friday that any Penn State players have opted out of the bowl. James Franklin continued his practice of not speaking for his players regarding their choices.

It should be noted that wide receiver Jahan Dotson and safety Jaquan Brisker, two Penn State players who are draft-eligible and likely early-round picks, were not among the 11 players made available for interviews Friday.

3. Poindexter at the helm: Franklin said co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Anthony Poindexter will call the defenses in the bowl game. He’s done it before, as DC at Connecticut from 2014-16.

Since the season ended, Pondexter has been a candidate for the DC job here and the head coaching job at Virginia, his alma mater.

“We all have aspirations to be a head coach,’’ Poindexter said. “I just felt in my soul and in my heart that this wasn’t the right time. I just try to keep my head down and to the best job I can for the university I’m working for.’’

4. Clifford, year six: QB Sean Clifford said the decision to return in 2022 for a sixth season didn’t swing on his NFL prospects, or playing with his brother (wide receiver Liam) or observing the success of Kenny Pickett, Pitt’s veteran QB who stayed in college for a fifth year and became a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Two things did seem to click for Clifford: Opportunities to market his name, image and likeness, and the chance to play for offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich for a second year, the first time he’s had as OC that long.

“That was definitely one of the most appealing factors,’’ Clifford said. “It has been difficult, at times, because you can’t go back to last season, look at the tape and say, ‘All right, we’re going to grow in this play,’ because they’re so many new plays coming in the door.

“To be able to have the same playbook, and be able to add on, take out, throughout the offseason based on a whole season before, I think that’s underappreciated. We’ll be able to take that the the next level next year.’’

5. Does Penn State have a ‘tell,’? In a recent Philadelphia Inquirer story about Villanova LB Forrest Rhyne, an FCS All-American, Rhyne said that during his team’s Sept. 25 game with Penn State, “Every single play, I knew if it was a run or a pass. Every single play. And it wasn’t just me. We knew as a defense.”

Franklin said he hadn’t seen the article, but didn’t seem surprised or taken aback.

“There’s always a tell,’’ he said. “That’s what you do all week. You study and try to find (tells) on your opponent, and then also on yourself.’’

Franklin said after a game, especially if the opposing coaching staffs are friendly, they’ll communicate any tells they may have picked up on each other. He did say that during the Villanova game, there was a tell, “in terms of one of our offensive linemen’s stance, that we were able to get resolved after that game.’’