The first thing to know about the Blue-White game Saturday is that it won’t really be a game.

Penn State’s final spring football session of 2022, according to coach James Franklin, will have, “more of a practice-type structure, but there will be some live periods for the fans and the media to see.’’

Franklin has been saying since spring ball began last month that there aren’t enough offensive linemen available for a full-blown scrimmage. The spring roster shows 11 OLs, but not all of them are cleared for “live,” work.

Franklin said he’s trying to come up with a scoring system, but it’ll be more offense vs. defense than Blue vs. White.

“We will get some live work,’’ Franklin said after practice Wednesday, “but there are some players who aren’t cleared for live, but they are cleared for thud (no tackling, players remain on their feet), so it allows us to get guys reps.’’

It’s the first real Blue-White weekend since 2019. Spring football was canceled completely in 2020 by the pandemic, and last spring’s game was an altered version with Penn State first-year students invited to attend along with families and friends of players, coaches and staff members and limited media.

This year, there will be carnival rides and the usual tailgating festival in the Beaver Stadium parking lots. With decent weather in the forecast, expect a crowd something like the 61,000 who showed for the 2019 game.

More than anything else, they’ll want to see the freshmen. The recruiting class of 2022 - the group that will be true freshmen this fall - was among the country’s best and included the country’s number one-ranked quarterback (Drew Allar) and running back (Governor Mifflin grad Nick Singleton).

Those guys enrolled early so they could benefit from spring ball, as did blue chippers like RB Kaytron Allen, WR Kaden Saunders, TE Jerry Cross and DL Zane Durant.

Singleton was the 2021 Gatorade National Player of the Year, and he’a a relatively local kid. Franklin said early this spring that Allen was a bit ahead of Singleton in understanding offense due to prepping at the IMG sports factory in Florida, but Nittany Nation would love to see either, or both, sizzle Saturday.

Same for WR Mitchell Tinsley, Franklin’s biggest transfer-portal find, who will help fill the void left by Jahan Dotson moving to the NFL. Tinsley had 87 receptions for 1,402 yards and 14 touchdowns at Western Kentucky last season.

The headline act will be Allar, a 6-5, 230-pound pro-style QB from Central Casting of whom safety Zakee Wheatley enthused after practice Wednesday, “His arm is crazy. He can throw from the right side of the field way back to the left side of the field, accurately and efficiently."

Sixth-year veteran Sean Clifford will be the presumptive starting QB, but we’re unlikely to see him at work Saturday. Franklin said he’s kept Clifford out of the live work the last two practices to get reps for Allar, fellow freshman Beau Pribula (Central York HS) and sophomore Christian Veilleux.

The defense has a new coordinator, Manny Diaz, and thus to an extent a new system. It also has a handful of specific jobs to fill, with candidates we haven’t seen much or at all.

That includes Durant, an undersized (6-1, 265) but by all accounts crazily explosive and athletic tackle in the mold of ex-Lion Kevin Givens, not with the San Francisco 49ers.

Wheatley might be the guy at the safety spot vacated by future pro Jaquan Brisker. The top-ranked 2022 defensive recruit, Maryland DE Dani Dennis-Sutton, could not enroll early and won’t be involved. Neither will Maryland transfer DE Demeioun Robinson, a second-year player with impact potential.

Also for the first time since ’19, the game will be a significant recruiting opportunity, and Franklin and his staff are determined to take full advantage of it.

At least 30 prospects with Penn State offers will be in town, according to 24/7 Sports.

"Literally, if you saw my calendar, it's crazy," Franklin said. "Friday's crazy, Saturday's crazy, Sunday's crazy. We have official visits as well. There's a lot of different things going on."

The game is a 2 p.m start at Beaver Stadium. Admission is free. It will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.