In new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich, Sean Clifford has run into a fellow big personality in the Penn State quarterback room.

"I'll just be talking just because I want to express my point, and then he'll want to talk too,’’ Clifford said during a virtual meeting with Penn State media Monday.

“When we're casual, we're casual. But when we're working we are working. I'm a fiery guy and I enjoy the passion that football brings, and I think coach Yurcich would say the same."

Clifford didn’t quite say that the two have butted heads. He didn’t quite say they haven’t.

"I'm learning to appreciate the balance that he brings,’’ with what could be described as a wry smile. “He seemed really nice on the first meeting. I'm not saying he's not nice now, but he's definitely got a hard side to him at some points.’’

Yurcich came from Texas, and before that Ohio State, and before that Oklahoma State, where he has built a reputation as an elite offensive mind.

So Clifford isn’t complaining about the fourth OC of his college career. You’ve got to like the metaphor he came up with for Yurcich:

“He’s not a thermometer, he’s a thermostat.’’

Meaning that, “When he walks in he changes the temperature of the room.’’

As opposed to taking the room’s temperature.

"We just want to be there," Clifford said. "It's really just every single day, the way he talks, the way he commands the room.”

As to what Penn State fans really want to know - What is the new offense going to look like? - Clifford didn’t offer much. Yurcich has said he likes to play at a variety of tempos, and Clifford confirmed that, sort of, by saying the system is, “kinf d everything you want.’’

"I'm not going to give away too much just yet,’’ he said. “I'm grinding through it myself. I'm excited for everybody to see it in the future."

Being legendary: Wide receiver Jahan Dotson emerged as Penn State’s best player last season. He would surely have been chosen in next month’s NFL draft had he chosen to leave college early.

But given his size (5-11, 182), his relatively late emergence last fall, and some of the brilliant wideouts in this draft, he would likely not have been a first- or second-round pick.

Not good enough for a guy who said Monday he begins each spring-practice day by writing on the top line of a fresh notebook page, “Be legendary.’’

“I was hearing everything,” Dotson said his evaluations. “Some people had me high rounds, some people had me maybe Day 3.

“One big thing for me with that was I just wanted to leave no doubt, no doubt that I’m a day-one guy, a first-round guy.”

Making that jump will involve something Dotson said he hears from his dad all the time: “You’ve just got to perfect your craft. There can’t be any flaws in your game.’’

Watching film of himself getting jammed on the line of scrimmage, for example, Dotson said, “I’ll literally stand up in my room and just try to mimic the moves a little bit,” he said. “I’ll try to add flavor to them.”

One issue is Dotson’s relatively slight body wearing down during the season. He has worked on tweaking his diet with the team’s nutritionists, but the solution may be as simple as eating twice as much during the season.

“It’s tough because I’m not a huge eater,’’ he said. “I don’t eat like four or five meals a day.”

Next season, Penn State will have a new offensive system, two WRs not named Dotson (Parker Washington and KeAndre Lambert-Smith) who showed enormous potential last year as true freshmen, and the return from injury of running back Noah Cain.

And as unacceptable as last season’s 4-5 record was to everyone around the program, the Nittany Lions are on a four-game winning streak.

“I felt that was a little stepping stone for next year,’’ Dotson said. “I wanted to be a part of that.”