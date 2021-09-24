On paper, Penn State hardly dominated the transfer portal last offseason.

The Nittany Lion lost Will Levis, now starting at quarterback for Kentucky, Antonio Shelton, now starting at defensive tackle for Florida, and Lance Dixon, a former five-star linebacker recruit now at West Virginia.

But on the field, in 2021, it’s hard to imagine any program getting more from college football’s version of free agency.

If you’re a Penn State fan, you’ve seen DE Arnold Ebiketie, a Temple transfer stressing opposing offenses. You’ve seen DT Derrick Tangelo, a Duke transfer, recover a fumble and come from nowhere to run down RB Jarquez Hunter and perhaps save a touchdown during the Lions’ dramatic defeat of Auburn last week.

Defensive backs Johnny Dixon (South Carolina) and A. J. Lytton (Florida State) have established themselves on special teams and could, in time, biome facto on the back end of the defense.

Then there’s Eric Wilson, who has won the starting left guard job after getting to Happy Valley last summer, after graduating from Harvard.

Wait, … Harvard?

Yes. Until three weeks ago, Wilson’s highest level of football had been the Ivy League.

And that was two years ago. The Ivy League shut down due to the pandemic in 2020. Wilson and a group of his friends and teammates spent last year hanging together in Bethany Beach, Del. and then Nashville, taking online classes.

The contrast between all that and the Big Ten has been, in Wilson’s own words, “surreal.’’

“That was a long time off,’’ Wilson said during his first media Zoom conference Wednesday. “Each day, things are coming faster and I’m able to recognize maybe that week’s blitzes that the other team is running, recognize slants, tendencies in defensive players,”

“At the beginning, the speed of it kind of got him a little bit,” offensive line coach Phil Trautwein said over Zoom on Thursday. “But he worked hard every day and obviously (that’s) how he got better every day. You can see that he can even get better and better, and he knows it. He’s taking coaching and I love coaching him.”

Wilson came off as a pleasant, smart, burly guy in glasses as he sat, during Wednesday’s Zoom call, in the same room, in State College, where he formally “attended,’’ the only graduation the Harvard class of 2020 has yet received.

His degree is in psychology - he has worked with celebrity psychologist Dan Gilbert and recommended Gilbert’s TED Talk, “The Surprising Science of Happiness’’ - and he’s working toward a second bachelor’s, in communications, at Penn State.

The athletic difference in levels may be smaller than you’d guess. One of Wilson’s Harvard teammates, Liam Shanahan (degree in economics, minor in literature and Celtic languages), hit the transfer portal in 2020 and is now LSU’s starting center.

Wilson himself was leaning toward attending Auburn, ironically, until coach Gus Malzahn was fired last year.

“I think it gives me and all my teammates at Harvard a great deal of pride because it shows that it’s not that people go to Harvard because they don’t have an interest in football,” Wilson said.

“That was a big reason why I picked Harvard out of high school was I knew I wouldn’t be closing off any football doors that I maybe wanted to leave open.’’

The pride in, and enthusiasm for, football in Cambridge is a far cry from State College.

“I think a big difference is just maybe the recognition you get on campus and kind of the shock at being asked, ‘Are you on the football team?’ ” Wilson said.

“You say yes, and people just look at you a different way, whereas at Harvard, maybe they looked at you a different way, but it wasn’t always the most positive connotation, in a sense.

“At Harvard, you really had to band together to fight as a team in that way, but here it’s just different.”