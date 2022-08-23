Sean Clifford is going to begin the season as Penn State’s starting quarterback. Redshirt freshman Christian Veilleux is the week-one likely backup, and blue-chip freshman Drew Allar is The Future.

Just maybe don’t forget about Beau Pribula.

Pribula, a dual-threat true-freshman QB from Central York, received one of the preseason camp’s informal awards from the coaching staff announced Tuesday.

Pribula and wide receiver Harrison Wallace were named “Touchdown Kings,’’ based on their performance in live work during preseason practices.

Safety Zakee Wheatley was named the Takeaway King, and offensive lineman Hunter Nourzad the Finish King.

None of this amounts to much, probably.

It should be noted, though, that Wheatley, a redshirt freshman, was also named Takeaway King of spring practice. He is in a battle to start at a safety spot alongside Ji’Ayir Brown, and new defensive coordinator Manny Diaz is very big on takeaways.

Wallace, a redshirt freshman from Alabama, is probably no better than the No. 5 wideout, behind Parker Washingtom, Keandre Lambert-Smith, Western Kentucky transfer Mitchelle Tinsley and sophomore Malick Meiga.

Nourzad, a fifth-year senior, is a transfer from Cornell, and Ivy League academics are part of the reason he only got to Happy Valley recently. He could contend, with R-junior Sal Wormley, to start at right guard alongside (probably) center Juice Scruggs, right tackle Caedan Wallace, left guard Landon Tengwall and left tackle Olu Fashanu.

“He’s learning the offense very fast, which is key,’’ offensive line coach Phil Trautwein said of Nourzad Aug. 6. “He's going to help us. I don't know when or where or whatever, I can't really tell you that right now, but I know you're definitely going to see him on the field.”

Pribula committed to Penn State more than two years ago, and about seven months before Allar did. Allar was the highest-ranked QB recruit in the country, Pribula the 29th.

Still, some close observers of the program believed Pribula to be a bit ahead of Allar in the spring, if only because of his ability to make plays as a runner.

Those same observers now believe Allar has turned a corner. Still, Pribula has been compared to Trace McSorley by James Franklin, among others.

NIT-NEWS: London Montgomery, a Penn State 2023 running back commit from Scranton Prep, will miss his senior season with a torn ligament, Montgomery confirmed to the Scranton Times-Tribune Tuesday.

The injury occured in a scrimmage Saturday. Montgomery was playing safety and defending a pass it happened. …

Tackle and defensive-line anchor P.J. Mustipher is on target to start the season opener at Purdue Sept. 1 after missing most of last season with a severe knee injury.

Other than Mustipher himself, no one is happier about that than Franklin, and not just because of what the big guy (6-4, 321) can do on the field.

“P.J. is kind of raised in a way (where) you’re going to sleep in the bed that you made, your situation and your circumstances,’’ Franklin said Tuesday.

“But, he’s gotten better in understanding that he’s got to be able to have some tough conversations with guys that we need. And sometimes it’s more impactful hearing from a teammate maybe than a coach who’s harping on you all the time. So, he’s been great.’’