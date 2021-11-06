COLLEGE PARK, Md. - For this Penn State team in this Penn State season, Jahan Dotson has become the malaise vaccine.

The Nittany Lions were foundering through two-and-a-half quarters here Saturday, finding ways to not quite finish plays or drives, giving Maryland’s sad-sack Terrapins just enough reason to believe.

And then the Terps put together a lovely drive, well-conceived and executed, ending in a touchdown pass from Taulia Tagovailoa to Corey Dyches, followed by a two-point conversion on a similar connection to Chigoziem Onkonkwo, and the game was tied at 14 with 14:56 left.

The Terps seemed to have made the transition from thinking they could win to believing they were going to, a change similar to the one undergone by Illinois during Penn State’s rock-bottom loss to the Illini three weeks back.

Too often this fall, the Nittany Lions have given others reason to believe. But here Dotson took emergency measures.

Penn State got the ball back and quarterback Sean Clifford was immediately sacked. Then Dotson ran a brilliant stop-and-go route, got free in the middle of the field, was found by Clifford and was off, flying to an 86-yard, watershed touchdown.

Dotson, who clearly now must be considered among the country’s best offensive players, finished with 11 catches for a school-record 242 yards. He scored all three of his team’s offensive touchdowns, and his 44-yard, fourth-quarter grab on a third-down-and-8 play set up a field goal.

It wasn’t over until Penn State safety Ji’Ayir Brown intercepted Tagovailoa and returned it 87 yards to the house with 2:39 left, but the truth is Dotson came about as close as a wide receiver can to winning this one himself, 31-14, before 46,924 at Maryland Stadium.

“I’m not surprised at all by what he did tonight,’’ said Penn State coach James Franklin. “Each week, our plan is to get Jahan Dotson as many touches as possible. That’s what you have to do with your best players, and he came through for us time and time again.’’

Penn State (6-3, 3-3 Big Ten) ended the three-game losing streak that collapsed the program’s best aspirations for this season. For much of the first half Saturday, it looked like the Lions knew they weren’t playing for much.

The defense was good, but not quite as good as it’s been. It held Maryland to 48 rushing yards, but Tagovailoa threw it 57 times for 371 yards.

Penn State did run the ball a bit more effectively than usual, for 109 yards not counting sacks. Keyvonne Lee managed 50 yards and nearly six per carry. A new wrinkle this week was throwing to the RBs, who combined for eight catches.

To really light up the Terps, though, the Lions had to get the ball over the middle of the field, underneath Maryland’s very high safeties. They clearly know that, but for a long while they simply failed to connect. A bad throw here, a drop there, etc.

“(Clifford) missed some throws early that I know he’d like to have back, that could have opened things up earlier,’’ Franklin said. “We were able to get some things adjusted, some of the checks, from a protection standpoint, especially against cover zero.

“We work that every week, and we have to get it cleaned up, because obviously, we’re going to see more of it.’’

After halftime, Clifford was 13-18 for 208 yards and two touchdowns.

Critically, Penn State converted 10 third downs in 18 tries, the second straight week that number has been good. Just as critically, they were turnover-free.

Snap for snap, the game was fairly even. Maryland had just 37 fewer yards (456-419), ran more plays and had more first downs.

But there’s a history in this series: Penn State makes winning plays. Maryland doesn’t quite.

The Lions host ninth-ranked Michigan Saturday.