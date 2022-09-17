AUBURN, Ala. - Let’s get these names front and center and left to right: Olu Fashanu, Landon Tengwall, Juice Scruggs, Sal Wormley and Caedan Wallace.

They are Penn State’s starting offensive line. Beleaguered, and associated with a recent tradition of O-line and ground-game futility, they broke through here Saturday, and provided the roaring engine of their team’s surprising and thorough slap-aside of Auburn, 41-12, at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

Penn State ran for 245 yards, and 6.3 yards per try. The Lions got explosive plays on the ground, including sprints of 54 and 48 yards by emerging star freshman runner Nick Singleton.

At least as important, they got runs in the red zone for points and first downs, again and again, in the spots were, as coach James Franklin likes to put it, “that you’ve got to be able to run the ball when “everyone in the stadium knows you’re going to run it.’’

Everyone in Jordan-Hare knew soon enough, which is why an orange wave of Eagle fans was streaming for the exits before the third quarter was over.

“These chunk plays, 6-7-8 yards,’’ said Tengwall, “those are the ones that wear out a defense. Those are very meaningful.’’

Franklin has stayed mum on the OL this season and during its run up, saying he “looked forward to seeing what you (media) write about it.’’

He stayed to that tact afterward.

“Our offensive line is getting better,’’ he said. “It’s really important for us that we have two dynamic backs to create some explosive plays.’’

Tengwall wasn’t buying in, either.

“We really don’t listen to the noise, man,’’ he said. “We’ll keep grinding and block out the noise and, hopefully, keep running the football.’’

Gary Danielson the color analyst for CBS, was willing to do it for them:

"This offensive line is going to be smoking cigars when they watch the film after this one.’’

A lot of things went remarkably right for the Lions (3-0), in what may have been their best complete performance at least since the 2019 Cotton Bowl.

Quarterback Sean Clifford completed 14 of 19 passes for 178 yards and ran for the Lions’ first touchdown, caught a pass on a 25-yard trick play that set up a TD.

Tight end Brenton Strange has six catches for 80 yards, making it two straight years that the tight end position showed up big against Auburn.

The defense gave up some yards (415) and first downs (23, more than Penn State) against an offense that appeared limited. The Tigers converted a third down-and-21 and a third-and-16 in the first half, mostly because QB T. J. Finley dropped some high-degree-of-difficulty throws into some tight spots.

The the D was huge in the red zone, forced four turnovers, had six sacks and at least that many play-scuttling hurries.

Unleashed in a variety of pressures and looks by new coordinator Manny Diaz, the D is looking fast and aggressive and dangerous.

Auburn’s two QBs, “held on to the ball longer than Purdue and Ohio did,’’ said Penn State safety Ji’Ayir Brown, who had an interception and his first career sack.

“Today we found out identity as a defense,’’ Brown added. “It’s a Manny Diaz defense - lots of turnovers. Lots of hazard.’’

Penn State led just 14-6 at halftime, with Auburn getting the ball first to start the second.

That first possession was a three-and-out punctuated by a sack by end Adisa Isaac, pinning the Tigers deep.

Penn State took over on its 42, gave it to Singleton and watched him fly 48 yards to the Auburn 5. Two plays later, both Singleton runs, it was 21-6.

Auburn’s next try lasted a little longer - thanks in part to a dubious defensive-hold call, but, again ended in a sack, by Brown, forcing a fumble by Tinsley which Penn State recovered and converted into a field goal.

The Tigers did threaten on their next drive, but Brown ended the threat with his pick.

That’s about when the orange stream to the parking lot got heavy.

Maybe Auburn (2-1) just isn’t very good. They struggled with San Jose State this week.

But the Tigers are on Penn State’s rough level as a program, in terms of recruiting and talent. This is the heart of SEC country.

The Lions got the satisfaction of draining the energy and the noise and finally the people from one of the sport’s cathedrals. This was a beatdown.