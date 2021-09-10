When: 3:30 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Beaver Stadium (106,572).

TV: Fox Sports 1 (Aaron Goldsmith play-by-play, Mark Helfrich color).

2020 records: Ball State 7-1, Penn State 4-5.

Last week: Ball State beat Western Illinois 31-21. Penn State beat Wisconsin, 16-10.

Series and last meeting: They’ve never played before.

Coach: Mark Neu, sixth season (23-34).

Fun fact: Penn State is 27-3 all-time vs. the Mid-American Conference. It had played a MAC opponent 18 straight years prior to the truncated 2020 season.

Ball State’s best player: WR Justin Hall has 49 catches for 665 yards in eight games last year, plus nearly 300 kickoff-return yards. Hall had TD catches of 48 and 49 yards last week.

Injury update: For Ball State, RB Tye Evans and LB Brandon Martin, both starters, are questionable. Evans missed last week and Martin was injured during the game.

Penn State LB Ellis Brooks will miss the first half of Saturday’s game due to a targeting suspension. Four Lions - RB John Lovett, DT Hakeen Beamon, CB Keaton Ellis and OL Sal Wormley - did not travel to Wisconsin. Their status was to be determined this week, according to coach James Franklin.

Las Vegas says: Penn State is a 22.5-point favorite.

Outlook/notes: Ball State has won eight straight games. QB Drew Plitt had elite numbers last year, and Hall, the wideout, is the kind of player defenses must locate on every snap. It’s very unlikely that either player has faced a secondary on Penn State’s (apparent) level.

The Cardinals labored a bit to get past FCS Western Illinois. The Leathernecks threw for 367 yards and outgained Ball State overall. The game was tied in the second half. It’s not crazy to suggest the Cardinals may have been looking ahead.

Ball State plays the same 3-4 defense Penn State struggled with at Wisconsin, although obviously not with the same athletes.

Job One for Penn State Saturday will be to prove it can win up front and run the ball straight ahead, which it utterly failed to do last week. In terms of the offensive line getting its mojo back, however, games like this are a mixed blessing. If Penn State runs for 300 yards Saturday, the reaction will be, big deal, it’s only Ball State.

If the Lions struggle again, it’ll be, hey, if they can’t push Ball State around, ...

This week - post-Wisconsin, pre-Auburn - should give a sense of how dialed-in and committed this Penn State group is for the long haul. Post-snap trash-talk and histrionics are good barometers. Attention to detail is, or should be, a theme.

Prediction: Penn State 33, Ball State 17.