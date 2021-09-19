Waking up Sunday morning, late but far too early, there was a faint trace of the feeling after a long-ago weekend of collegiate debauchery.

Penn State 28, Auburn 20, as pure football, probably wasn’t historically great. But as an event, part game, frat party, and rock concert, it was dense and sloppy and noisy and flawed and giddy and epic.

This may be faint praise, but it was a great night for Twitter.

Unfortunately, the realities of TV scheduling and deadlines mean only one column this week, on a game that was good for five or six of them.

Among the endless takeaways:

*By college football standards, Sean Clifford has now been Penn State’s quarterback for a long time. He’s carried a lot around with him.

The great-but-not-elite meme, that James Franklin himself created, has a lot to do with the truth that, as well as the Franklin Administration has recruited and developed players everywhere else, it has not come up with a Trevor Lawrence or Justin Fields.

Going in, this season has been portrayed as coming down to how happy and fruitful the marriage between Clifford and his fourth offensive coordinator, Mike Yurcich, will be.

Proclaiming breakthroughs is foolish, but Clifford’s performance Saturday felt like that. He was 28-32 passing for 280 yards and two TDs, and his only interception was, in effect, a punt, seconds before halftime.

Beyond the numbers, Clifford has always played with a kind of tense impatience that appears, finally, to be going away. He moved the pocket Saturday, scrambled with purpose, worked in sync with his excellent receivers to extend plays without giving up on them.

“He made some plays that he should have made tonight,’’ Franklin said. “He also made a couple, … the one that he extended and threw in the back on the end zone (a 4-yard TD to Jahan Dotson), I thought that was a big-time play.

“His preparation should lead to this, but that’s not how the world works. Life isn’t fair. But for him right now, preparation is leading to success. I’m really happy for him.’’

*Penn State scored a touchdown on a direct snap to a tight end. It got a 22-yard pass completion to the same TE, Tyler Warren, from WR Jahan Dotson. The Lions snapped the ball from punt formation to a defensive tackle, whose plunge into the line was judged inches short of a first down.

It got six receptions for 130 yards from three TEs, Warren, Brenton Strange and Theo Johnson, who are as good at blocking as catching.

It got its final TD, with 4:07 left, on third-and-goal from the 3, after Auburn used a time out, on a kind of inside misdirection run, by Noah Cain, on which OT Rasheed Walked plowed through two defenders.

It all amounted to new offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich dancing as fast as he could to disguise the fact that Penn State is utterly unable to run the ball when, in Franklin’s familiar phrasing, “everyone in the stadium knows you’re going to.’’

That could have cost the game Saturday, if not for a pass interference call drawn by Dotson and a typically fine punt by Jordan Stout.

The Lions ran it four times in that sequence, for minus-two yards.

The pass blocking piece was excellent. Clifford wasn’t sacked, by a team that brings a lot of heat. Run blocking remains a glaring weakness.

“Obviously, there’s an aspect where you just want to hammer it when you need to,’’ Franklin said. “We would have loved to end it on our terms, get the first down and kneel on the ball.’’

*The SEC officiating crew, let’s say, did not distinguish themselves. In the second quarter of Saturday’s 28-20 defeat of Auburn, Penn State had a play taken away by an error by a Southeastern Conference officiating crew, which the SEC acknowledged early Sunday morning in the following statement:

“At 11:45 in the 2nd quarter, Penn State throws an incomplete pass that was judged to be Intentional Grounding. The crew’s enforcement of the penalty erroneously set the down to 3rd; the correct down should have been 2nd. The replay booth was consulted to confirm the down prior to the punt. The replay booth had the down as 4th down as well.

The error was discovered during the media timeout that followed the punt and by rule it could not be corrected at that time.”

That confirms what Penn State coach James Franklin said about the sequence when asked about it after the game.

They all agreed on the call, and so did the replay (officials),’’ he said. “They all agreed. I kept bringing them over and saying, ‘It’s not accurate.’ I don’t know what else I can tell you.’’