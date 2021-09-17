When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Beaver Stadium (106,572).

TV: ABC (Chris Fowler play-by-play, Kirk Herbstreit color, Hollow Rowe sideline).

2020 records: Auburn 6-5, Penn State 4-5.

Last week: Auburn beat Alabama State 62-0. Penn State beat Ball State 44-13.

Series and last meeting: Tied 1-1. Auburn won the last meeting 13-9, Jan. 1, 2002 in the Capital One Bowl.

Coach: Bryan Harsin, ninth season (78-24), first at Auburn (2-0).

Fun fact: Auburn QB Bo Nix’ father, Patrick Nix, was Auburn’s QB when Penn State beat the Tigers in the 1995 Outback Bowl. Pinson Valley High School in Alabama won Class 6A state titles in 2017 and ‘18 with Patrick as head coach and Bo at QB.

Ball State’s best player: RB Tank Bigsby on offense and LB Zakoby McClain on defense.

Injury update: Four Auburn players, RB Shaun Shovers, WR Ja’Varrius Johnson, DB Jaylin Simpson and LB Colby Wooten, are questionable with various injuries. All are non-starters.

Three Penn State players who seemed likely to contribute going into the season, DE Hakeem Beamon, CB Keaton Ellis, and RB John Lovett, have not yet made an appearance, and are thus considered questionable.

Las Vegas says: Penn State is a 5-point favorite. The line opened at Penn State -7.

Outlook/notes: This is an exceptionally hard game to prepare for, as James Franklin acknowledged this week.

Auburn has a new coach and two new coordinators (new DC Derrick Mason is a longtime James Franklin associate who replaced him as HC at Vanderbilt). The Tigers’ two games have been huge blowouts against cannon fodder (Akron and Alabama St.).

The Tigers lead FBS in scoring and are third in total defense, but, again, consider the opposition.

We do know Auburn features a running back, R-freshman Tank Bigsby, who leads the country in yards after contact. He presents a challenge for a Penn State defense that has tackled exceptionally well the first two weeks.

QB Bo Nix has completed 75 percent of his throws for 10 yards per attempt. Again, none of that is against anything remotely similar to Penn State’s secondary, or in anything comparable to the atmosphere he’ll walk into Saturday night.

It’s probably worth mentioning that Nix has substantially worse career numbers on the road, including a modest 54 percent completion rate and a 12-12 TD-interception ratio, and has not played in a full stadium since 2019.

Penn State’s offense, presumably, also presents a preparation challenge. Wisconsin week one loaded the box and played man coverage. Penn State had a disastrous first half but then managed to throw over the top and rack up 250 second-half yards.

Last week Ball State sold out to take the deep ball away, and Penn State mixed tempo, personnel, formations and play-calls on long TD marches the first two times it held the ball, before downshifting into cruise control.

As usual in matchups such as these, expect turnovers and special teams to factor in. How? No idea.

Prediction: Penn State 23, Auburn 16.