LOS ANGELES - Before Penn State could push its football program back on the path to national prominence this fall, a fire had to be put out this summer.

It was so thoroughly doused that it seems mostly forgotten.

In July, about two weeks before preseason camp was to begin, Penn State’s players flirted with the possibility of becoming the first major-college team to unionize.

Flirted may not be strong enough. The Lions met with Jason Stahl, executive director of the College Football Players’ Association, in a room in the Lasch Football Building. The meeting was arranged by sixth-year quarterback Sean Clifford and happened without the approval or even knowledge of James Franklin.

“I got connected with Sean in June,’’ Stahl said by telephone Thursday. “We had been talking for over a month. I thought he was going to be the new Kain Colter.’’

Colter is the former Northwestern quarterback who was the point man for a failed attempt to unionize at Northwestern in 2016.

Stahl had been sneaked in; he was ushered out, after a football staffer happened by the meeting room and discovered what was going on. He stayed around State College, though.

“I was there for eight days - guys told me things,’’ Stahl said by telephone. “I was feeling confident something might happen.’’

At a breakfast meeting the following day, Stahl said Clifford told him “Coach Franklin is in,’’ meaning, “we can do the health and safety things, but not revenue sharing.’’

Stahl was anticipating a zoom meeting with Franklin, Penn State athletic director Patrick Kraft and Clifford, but said that, “By Sunday, that had changed.’’

Penn State’s response to requests for comment then was a statement from Kraft that read in part:

"Over the course of several conversations in recent weeks with Sean Clifford, he has shared with me his desire to explore pathways to improve the student-athlete experience for all student-athletes in the Big Ten, …

“Last week, I suggested to him that I connect him with Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren to have a broader conversation on the student-athlete experience, and I hope they both have found those conversations to be beneficial.’’

Warren offered Clifford a spot on a forming Big Ten student-athlete advisory council. Clifford has not joined CFBPA, although some of his teammates did.

That’s the end of the story, except for the its potential for intangible fallout. There had to have been some emotion in the locker room, some potential for divisiveness.

Obviously that potential wasn’t realized - the Nittany Lions are 10-2 and about to play in the Rose Bowl. No one outside the program knows how close it came to fracture, and what people and management chops Franklin had to call upon to flush this thing. No one was especially willing to talk about it at Big Ten Media Days Saturday.

But it was flushed, thoroughly and, apparently, quickly.

“Coach Franklin handled that,’’ safety Ji’Ayir Brown said Friday. “There were a lot of conversations. He talked to a lot of people, and then he came back and talked to us, to the leaders on the team, and he give his opinion on it. He gave his spiel and that was that.’’

No spiel was forthcoming Saturday.

“I’m happy to talk to you about Utah and the Rose Bowl,’’ Franklin said. “I don’t think this is the time to have that conversation. We can do that in the offseason.’’

Asked what Franklin said and did, offensive lineman Landon Tengwall said, “I can’t tell you that, but I can tell you that the coaches, and coach Franklin, they’re fully supportive. They’re all about us making money, getting what we deserve.

“It probably wasn’t the right place and time. I think it’s going to work itself out, though, in the long run. I think everyone’s going to get what they deserve.’’

The time is coming. July 14, 2021 wasn't quite it.

“Once you go to a 12-team playoff you create a new world,’’ ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit said Saturday.

“You create a new governing body. You go to the players and say, you form a union

that will negotiate a collective bargaining agreement, just like the NFL.

“There will be rules. There will be a governing body that will enforce the rules. That’s the only answer to this, the only way this thing can land, and it’s gonna have to happen in the next year.’’