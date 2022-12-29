LOS ANGELES - During Penn State’s media day a year ago, for the Outback Bowl, Mike Yurcich was asked about the 2022 Nittany Lions’ inability to run the ball, especially in a nightmarish October nine-overtime loss to Illinois, and delivered a rare burst of candor.

"Not one of the most, the most frustrating times that I've ever had," Penn State’s then-rookie offensive coordinator admitted. "They were playing coverage, they were dropping eight, playing with safeties high. You'd better run the ball, …’’

It was about then, with a rare burst of candor apparently underway, that a Penn State communications staffer abruptly wrapped up the interview.

By the time the topic came up again, in Florida during Outback Bowl week, Yurcich seemed to have gotten his talking orders.

“Now we’re in game week, so I’m not going to talk about anything except the upcoming opponent, our team right now.’’

He’s been mostly that way since, and Yurcich’s session with the media here Thursday was peppered with comments in the “I’d really rather talk about Utah,’’ vein.

There was some insight, though. Utah will face Penn State in Monday’s Rose Bowl without an all-American cornerback, Clark Phillips, who’s opting out of the game and turning pro.

Asked if he’ll target Phillips’ replacement, Yurcich said, “Well, sure. Anywhere on the field you have an advantage, you’d better make sure you target that.’’

Yurcich also pointed out that Utah (one of the many ways the Utes are similar to Michigan) plays a lot of man coverage, in which Phillips’ absence could glare. The absence of injured Parker Washington, Penn State’s leading receiver could glare, too.

“A lot of our offense is based on pure progressions,’’ Yurcich said. “If one guy is double-covered, we go to the guy that’s one-on-one. But, as much man as they play, you’re going to get one-on-ones, and you’re going to have to win those matchups.’’

As to the running-game, the offensive line has improved, freshmen running backs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen have been huge, and Yurcich and Co. have come up with a creative, varied package for short-yardage and goal-line situations.

Penn State has risen 60-70 ranking spots nationally in the basic rushing stats. In 48 red-zone trips, it has 36 touchdowns and six field goals. It was converted 21 or 29 fourth down tries, third in the country to No. 1 Georgia and No. 2 Michigan, both of which had far fewer attempts.

“It’s a really good package we came up with,’’ Yurcich said. “But it’s not just plays. I think the plays are kind of secondary, really.

“It’s a collective deal, and there’s a lot of shared ownership from our players and our staff.’’

Strange days indeed: Penn State tight end Brenton Strange announced Wednesday he was turning pro, not coming back to Penn State, but playing in the Rose Bowl.

Strange caught 32 balls in a three-tight end system this year for 362 yards and led the team with five touchdown catches.

“He’s very intense,’’ Yurcich said Thursday. “He loves when the lights are on him. He’s just a really, really, tough competitor.’’

Strange has two years of eligibility left. He is not especially big (6-3, 246) or fast (his 40 time is listed at 4.6) by the incredibly high standards of the position, and is not among the top ten draft-eligible TEs according to most experts.

New NCAA redshirt ruling: The NCAA announced Dec. 16 it was issuing a one-time waiver, allowing players to play in the postseason without having it count against the four-game redshirt limit.

Would’ve been nice to have that rule a year ago, when Penn State LBs Kobe King and Jamari Buddin were kept out of the Outback Bowl to preserve their redshirts. It would also have been nice, Franklin said Wednesday, to know about it this year before December 16.

“We have managed it,’’ he said, “We saved the bowl game for most of our guys, but that’s a little bit of frustration, that people that follow the rule the way it’s intended, they get left out.’’

Mickey Mouse, etc.: Rose Bowl week festivities kicked off here Wednesday with Penn State coach James Franklin and Utah coach Kyle Whittingham cruising down Disneyland’s Main Street U.S.A, in horse-drawn carriages, neither looking overly delighted about it.

Also in carriages were Penn State players Brenton Strange, Chris Stoll, Jonathan Sutherland and Nick Tarburton.

There were also four Utah players, Rose Queen Bella Adler and her court, the obligatory marching band and equally obligatory cartoon mouse.

One might go so far as to call it a cavalcade.

“It seemed like a parade to me,’’ Franklin said. “I learned a new word today.’’