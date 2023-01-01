PASADENA - James Franklin doesn’t allow interviews of true freshmen, but the Rose Bowl requires them.

Which made Saturday’s bowl media day a meta event: The fact that certain people were talking was the story, regardless of what they said.

The meta moment, perhaps, came when Mehki Flowers, a defensive back from CD East High in Harrisburg, was approached by a reporter from WHTM-TV, also in Harrisburg.

“I’m not Nick,’’ Flowers said to a journalist who has interviewed him dozens of times.

Nick is Singleton, a running back and the Big Ten Freshman of the Year. Flowers hasn’t played much yet. They both wear No. 10. Which is why Flowers might have wanted to have “I’m not Nick,’’ tattooed on his forehead Saturday.

Singleton is already a star. So are fellow freshman RB Kaytron Allen and linebacker Abdul Carter. Defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton and offensive tackle Drew Shelton are getting there.

The recruiting class of 2022 was supposed to be very good. It’s been better than that. Penn State wouldn’t be in the Rose Bowl without them.

But Drew Allar was The Star of Saturday’s show.

Allar was the highest-ranked player at the most important position on the field in the high school class of 2022. Although much of Nittany Nation still bemoans it, he’s been second-string all season. Barring injury or blowout, he won’t play in the Rose Bowl.

But he is the future, the biggest single reason to believe Penn State can be a national championship contender in 2023 and ’24. He’s the guy everybody wanted to talk to.

First impressions: It’s startling how big he is. Listed at 6-5, 238, he’s a physical presence in the Cam Newton class.

“Definitely gotten a lot stronger since I’ve been (in college),’’ he said. “With the strength staff here, that’s easy to do.’’

The game itself is more complicated, of course, especially for teenage QBs.

The hardest part, he said, is “probably protections. I feel like most high schools, typically, you’re not too in depth with protections and you don’t see that many different defenses.

“Going against our defense every day in spring ball and in the summer really helped me grow just because they present so many different fronts and coverages. You really had to test yourself with the protections.”

He played in nine games this year, all essentially mop-up duty with the exception of one very tense, live-ammo series in the season opener with Purdue, after starter Sean Clifford left with an injury.

As he made a few warm-up throws just before going in, he had a smile on his face.

“I don’t even know what was going through my mind at that point,’’ he said. “I was just kind of wandering off, thinking of all the checks we had on for that game.’’

He has played in nine games, completing 35 of 59 throws for 344 yards and four touchdowns with one tantalizing moment, a red-zone throw through a tiny window pasted onto wideout Harrison Barnes III’s numbers for a touchdown in the Indiana game.

He probably should have gotten more snaps this season (cue eye rolls from the anti-Clifford caucus) but Allar pointed out that, “I mean, obviously Sean was the main reason why I got in just because he was doing his job on the field, getting us a big lead. I’m glad I got to play as much as I did.’’

The kid exudes calm.

“His personality is very level,” Franklin said Saturday, “Sean is probably more emotional. Sean has been more level this year than maybe in years past. I just think that's kind of how Drew is wired in general.

“Until you're truly sitting in that seat, you never truly know. It's like being a head coach. Everybody thinks they know exactly what type of head coach you're going to be until you truly sit in that seat.”

That time is coming fast. When it does, Allar recognizes he’ll have to speak up.

“I’m more of a lead by example type of guy,” he said. “But there has to come a point in time where I have to be the vocal leader of the team. I’m just learning from Sean and Ji’Ayir (Brown) and all of the captains, PJ (Mustipher).’’

Soon he’ll be mobbed by the media after every game. He’ll grow tired of us, and we may even tire of him.

The dress rehearsal was a small hurdle, cleared with ease.