TAMPA, Fla. - Penn State fans watching Saturday’s Outback Bowl will see a much different team than during the regular season.

I’ll leave it to you, Nittany Nation, whether that’s a good thing.

Actually, no, of course, it’s not a good thing, at least in the here and now. Jahan Dotson, the best thing about watching this team this year, had opted out. So has half the defense that was the second-best thing.

You’ll see players you haven’t seen, or haven’t seen enough to recognize. You’ll see reconfigured position-groups. You’ll get some small sense of what the 2022 team could look like.

Here’s a guide, starting with new faces to watch:

WR Malik Miega: Penn State has fine second and third options at receiver in sophomores Parker Washington and Keandre Lambert-Smith.

Miega is a redshirt freshman who’s 6-4, 200 pounds and runs a 4.3 40. He was injured early in the year but impressed the coaches with how quickly he recovered. He’s caught only three passes in six games, but one was for a 67-yard touchdown.

“He and (Washington) are best friends, they’re constantly together, and they kind of compliment each other,’’ Franklin said of Meiga last month. “He’s smart. He works hard. It’s very important to him. I think he’s got a shot to be a real vertical threat up the field.’’

OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu: Starting left tackle Rasheed Walker is here, but on crutches. Asked Wednesday if Fashanu, a redshirt freshman, is ready to start at that critical position, Franklin said, “He better be, right?’’

“He’s going to be a special player here,’’ fellow OL Juice Scruggs said Thursday.

“A lot of you guys probably haven’t seen what he’s capable of, a lot of fans probably haven’t either, but he’s gonna show what he’s capable of this Saturday.”

“He’s got all of the strength in the world, and he’s athletic enough to be productive for us,” Offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich said.

Fashanu is 6-6, 313.

“He has to feed off confidence and he has to get confident and he has to trust himself, and get into the flow of the game. There’s going to be some nerves early, but that’s like any position.”

LBs Kobe King and Jamari Buddin: The vast majority of snaps this year at linebacker have gone to starters Ellis Brooks, Brandon Smith and Jacobs.

Only Jacobs is here. The linebacker group will necessarily look very different.

One likely veteran-heavy scenario Franklin suggested would have Jesse Luketa play MLB with Jonathan Sutherland moving to SAM backer and Jacobs switching from SAM to Will.

Luketa spent this season as a DE/OLB hybrid. Sutherland played some safety and OLB.

“It’s just shorter, more confined spaces,” Jacobs said of playing the will. “It’s more about getting my reads quicker. I’ve been getting better with that as these bowl practices have gone along.’’

Even with that starting threesome, some new guys are certain to play Saturday. That figures to include Charlie Katshir, the often-injured senior from Cumberland Valley High, and King and Buddin, true freshmen who’ve appeared in four games, mostly on special teams.

Yes, that means their redshirts will be burned if they play Saturday. Franklin implied Wednesday they’re OK with that.

“We’re gonna have to burn some redshirts,” he said. “It’s not something that I decide on my own. I don’t think that’s the right thing to do or fair. You bring the young man and you have some conversation with him. Sometimes you include the parents in those conversations.”

DE Smith Vilbert and ???: Last offseason, the projected 2021 starting d-line was Adisa Isaac, PJ Mustipher, Derrick Tangelo and Nick Tarburton with Hakeem Beamon factoring in.

Only Tarburton, of those, will play Saturday.

Vilbert, a third-year player with speed and athleticism - he’s in the edge-rusher mold - could start at one end. He’s played in 11 of the 12 games. R-freshman Zuriah Fisher is also an option.

At tackle, Coziah Izzard has started, and D’Von Ellies has played a lot, since Mustipher went down for the year with an injury week six at Iowa.

As for the depth you’d like to have on the defensive front, especially to run guys in and out of the game in the Florida heat Saturday, Penn State isn’t close now. It’s hard to see how they’ll be close in 2022.