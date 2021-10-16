Penn State is halfway through the 2021 football season, and the halves are neatly divided by Saturday’s open date on the schedule.

So, here’s a compendium of facts and opinion on what’s happened so far and what could happen next:

Penn State’s best player: You don’t need your correspondent for this call - it’s WR Jahan Dotson, who has established himself as one of the best players in the Big Ten and beyond.

Dotson leads the Big Ten in receptions per game and is second in receiving touchdowns and third in receiving yards.

ESPN draft guru Mel Kiper ranks Dotson the No. 1 draft-eligible WR and eighth overall pick in the 2022 draft. That’s in Kiper’s latest mock, released Oct. 1.

Just one month earlier, Sept. 1, Kiper had five WRs in his top 25 overall picks, none of them named Jahan Dotson.

Having said all that, the choice of Dotson here isn’t a total no-brainer. Safety Jaquan Brisker is now clearly among the country’s best safeties - Kiper has him second among draft eligibles behind Notre Dame’s Kyle Hamilton, who is seen as a top-five overall pick.

Honorable mentions: DE Arnold Ebiketie, DT P.J. Mustipher, punter Jordan Stout..

Penn State fans would have booed, too: This Space is about 90 percent on the Penn State side of this silly controversy.

Yes, what Iowa coach Kirk Ferentz said Tuesday about the fake-injury controversy was surprising and disappointing. Yes, his special-teams coordinator flopping on the sideline was moronic.

What James Franklin said in response Wednesday was mostly on-point, although we could have done without, “I’m just trying to protect college football.’’

However, imagine Iowa is playing Penn State, and the Lions run the ball for a 16-yard gain. An Iowa linemen lined up on the opposite side of the field from the direction of the play engages briefly with a blocker, chases the play at three-quarter speed, and then sits down on the field, stopping the game as trainers administer to him.

That’s what Arnold Ebiketie did on the most egregious-looking play in question. Had an Iowa player done exactly that, in exactly the same context, at Beaver Stadium, some Penn State fans would have booed, too.

Annoyance is reasonable. Holier-than-thou outrage is not.

Deep in the numbers: Masseyratings.com does a compendium of 74 college football national rankings that range from the utterly mainstream (the AP poll. USA Today) to the esoteric (Donchess Inference, Dokter Entropy) to the silly (an opinion poll on Reddit and the venerable Jelly Juke).

Penn State ranks seventh in an average of all 74. Its highest rank is fourth, its lowest 17th (that would be your Jelly Juke, by the way).

The analytics site Football Outsiders does deep-dive rankings of, among many other things, line play. Penn State’s offensive line is 124th (out of 127) in Power Success Rate (percentage of runs on third or fourth down, two yards to go or less, than result in a first down or touchdown), and 113th in Stuff Rate (percentage of carries by running backs that are stopped at or before the line of scrimmage).

There are six run-blocking categories. The Lions rank no higher than 103rd in any of them.

To summarize: The O-line has been as bad as you think it’s been.

The Nittany Lions could go 11-1 or 7-5: And that’s true even if Sean Clifford is full-go for the Ohio State game in two weeks.

Nobody knows how good Michigan and Michigan State are, but they’re better than we thought in August. Rutgers and Maryland have settled into being Rutgers and Maryland again, but strike me as capable of upsetting somebody.

Penn State is more likely to go 11-1 than 7-5, and if the Lions go 11-1 their best season since 1994 will be on the table.

As I write this, erstwhile No. 2 in the nation Iowa, and Ferentz, and his flopping assistant, are getting housed at home by Purdue.

Long, long way to go, ...