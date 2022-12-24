You’d think Penn State, about to play in the Rose Bowl, sure to be ranked in the national top 10 next preseason, with a blue-chip quarterback, exceptional running backs and tight ends and maybe even offensive line, a great opportunity to get on the field immediately, etc., etc. would be an attractive landing spot for a wide receiver in the transfer portal, looking for a new gig in 2023.

You’d think that, but, … maybe not.

At least four portal WRs Penn State has offered have gone elsewhere in the roughly three weeks the portal’s been open for business: Devontez Walker (Kent State to North Carolina), Tre Harris (La. Tech to Ole Miss), Dorian Singer (Arizona to USC) and Rara Thomas (Mississippi State to Georgia).

At least two others that everyone seemed excited about, although no Penn State offer has been reported, are also off the table: Dominic Lovett (Missouri to Georgia) and Kaleb Smith (Va. Tech to Notre Dame).

The Nittany Lions’ need at WR going forward is obvious. The team’s top two receivers this season, Parker Washington and Mitchell Tinsley, won’t be back.

The No. 3 guy, Keandre Lambert-Smith, played well after being thrust into a lead role by Washington’s injury in November. Beyond that, there are a bunch of young guys - 11 scholarship WRs on the roster - with varying degrees of apparent potential but minimal experience or production.

“ I could see us signing a couple more guys at (WR) just to make sure that we have the competition at that position on a similar scale that we do at tight end and running back,’’ coach James Franklin said Wednesday.

“Offensive tackles that are still out there, wide receivers that are still out there, we'll be in pursuit.’’

From the portal, that includes Dante Cephas (Kent State), from Penn Hills High near Pittsburgh, who has offers from Pitt, Oklahoma and Notre Dame, among others; and Dont’e Thornton (Oregon), a four-star recruit out of high school, from Baltimore, who was committed to Penn State from February to August of 2019.

Juice leaving: The Rose Bowl will be the final college game for Penn State center Juice Scruggs, who has decided to declare for the NFL draft.

Scruggs’ career has included recovering from a broken back, and becoming, especially over the last two seasons, a leader and anchor at an underrated position.

“He really is the keystone of our offense,’’ Franklin said in September. “He holds everybody together, works together with (QB Sean Clifford) on so many things. I am a huge Juice Scruggs fan.’’

Scruggs backup for now is Nick Dawkins, a senior (in 2023) who hasn’t done much in collee. It's conceivable that Scruggs’ absence could create an opportunity for incoming freshman Alex Birchmeier, considered the top interior lineman in the class of 2023, either at center or at guard, with a current guard (Hunter Tengwall?) sliding over to center.

Utah opt outs: During a press conference the evening the Penn State-Utah Rose Bowl matchup was announced, Utes’ coach Kyle Whittingham said, “We didn’t have any opt-outs last year and I don’t expect any this year.’’

It hasn’t worked out that way. At least for now, Utah will be missing more key pieces for the Jan. 2 game than Penn State will. The Utes’ leading rusher, RB Tavion Thomas, is turning pro and outing out. So are all-American CB Clark Phillips and TE Dalton Kincaid, who has 70 catches and eight touchdowns this season.

Thomas and Kincaid are citing injuries, Thomas’ a toe injury and Kincaid’s undicslosed.

Penn State will be without CB Joey Porter, Jr., who, like Phillips, made some all-America teams, and Washington, who is both injured and turning pro.