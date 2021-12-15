James Franklin’s first National Signing Day as Penn State’s head coach, in 2014, was one long pep rally, featuring a “War Room,’’ and an actual pep rally in the Bryce Jordan Center.

Franklin has since pumped the brakes a bit on all that, but some of the theatricality was back Wednesday, as Franklin welcomed what might be the best and most important recruiting class of his tenure into the fold.

The event was live-streamed from the Lasch Football Building weight room, now a largely open space due to ongoing renovation.

Penn State play-by-play voice Steve Jones emceed, and Penn State players now in the NFL, like Micah Parsons, Tracy McSorley, Allen Robinson and Pat Friermuth, announced specific recruits as they appeared on Zoom calls to interact with Franklin and his staff.

The LOIs started coming in early, the first from the biggest and most important one on paper, five-star quarterback Drew Allar. Manheim Township wide receiver Anthony Ivey was the first in-state prospect to make it formal soon after that.

Ivey is among four members of the class from PIAA District Three, with Central York QB Beau Pribula, Central Dauphin East WR/DB Makhi Flowers and Governor Mifflin RB Nick Singleton.

(Ex-defensive coordinator Brent Pry, now the head coach at Virginia Tech, was the staffer whose geographic recruiting responsibility included the Lancaster-Lebanon League and District Three.)

Singleton also set the rhetorical tone.

"Stay tuned,’’ he said. “We're going to win a Big Ten championship and a national championship. Mark my words."

There was genuine emotion, especially when Franklin welcomed Cristian Driver, the son of Donald Driver, the former Green Bay Packers WR who became very close with Franklin when Franklin was the Packers receivers’ coach in 2005.

“To be sitting here and have the opportunity to coach your dad, and now be blessed enough to have the opportunity to coach you, is surreal to me,’’ Franklin said.

“Mom and dad, I give you my word. I will pour my heart and soul into your son.”

Donald Driver was tearing up.

“I’m excited,” Driver said, his voice breaking. “Thank you guys for believing in him, believing in what he can bring into your organization. So, I love you guys.”

The Franklin Era peak at Penn State has been the 2016-19 stretch that included 42 wins, a Big Ten championship and three finishes in the national top 10.

Since then there’s been a slide back down the mountain, on the field and in recruiting. This class appears to represent the program stopping the slide and regaining a foothold.

The class of 2022 includes 24 recruits, 23 of whom had signed letters of intent by the time Franklin met the media at 2:45 p.m. The 24th, Lackawanna Community College safety Tyrece Mills, remains verbally committed.

There was one 11th-hour flip: Andre Roye, an offensive lineman from Maryland who had been verbally committed for three months. He’s headed to Maryland.

The class ranks sixth in the country according to the 24/7 Sports composite rankings, a drop of one spot from Wednesday morning to afternoon, presumably because of Roye.

The class ranks second to Ohio State in the Big Ten. Singleton is the Gatorade National High School Player of the Year, but isn’t even the top-ranked player in Penn State’s class. That would be Allar, the country’s top-ranked QB.

A few recruiting analysts feel Singleton may not even be the best RB in the class, thanks to Kaytron “Tank,’’ Allen of Florida’s IMG Academy.

The class includes 10 Pennsylvanians, among them the second, third, fourth, sixth, ninth, 10th, 13th and 14th-ranked players in the state, according to 24/7.

Nittany Nation will be pleased to hear that the class includes seven linemen, notably an elite DL, Dani Dennis-Sutton of Owings Mills, Md., and elite offensive tackle, Drew Shelton of Downingtown.

Next up: a second signing day in February, and, as always in this era, the transfer portal.

“I think we have some interest,’’ Franklin said of the portal. “We have a need on the offensive line. We would be interested in a wide receiver, and … a defensive end and a defensive tackle, depending on some things that can happen on our roster and, obviously, we’re losing some big-time linebackers.’’