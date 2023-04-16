STATE COLLEGE - And now, an historic first, a Blue-White game edition of the Penn State Market Report:

Going up: 1. DE Dani Dennis-Sutton. Was a little obscured last year because he arrived late and Penn State had good depth at his position. No longer. 2. LB Tony Rojas. True freshman looks very advanced. They won’t be able to keep him off the field. 3. Kevin Winston, and the safety position in general. Tig Brown won’t soon be forgotten, but this gifted, aggressive kid, and his position-group, seem fine. 4. OT Olu Fashanu. Franklin and Co. thanking heaven he didn’t turn pro, and hoping he stays healthy. 5. WR Omari Evans. Probably won’t excessively celebrate again.

Going down: 1. Offensive tackles not named Olu. Could be an issue. 2. Defensive tackles, period. Looking for anyone to show up here, and didn’t see it Saturday. The portal might be the answer. 3. WR Malik McClain. Florida State transfer looks lost in the pack. 4. Punting. There’s a job opening here, and no one seems to be stepping into it. 5. Kicking. Ditto.

District Three update: Wide receiver Anthony Ivey, a Manheim Township graduate, saw his first semi-game action as a college player Saturday and caught three passes for 22 yards.

The three catches were all from QB Drew Allar, all on the same drive late in the game. On the last of them, Ivey nearly got in the end zone on a quick dump-off throw over the middle.

Earlier in that series, Allar scrambled and Ivey broke off his route and headed to a back corner of the end zone. Allar tried to hit him, but the ball was broken up by Mekhi Flowers, a DB from Central Dauphin East who often faced off with Ivey on the summer camp and 7-on-7 circuit.

QB Beau Pribula (Central York), Allar’s likely backup, had some good moments directing the White offense but finished with modest numbers, 10-of-26 passing for 92 yards and an interception.

Penn State’s two top tight ends, Theo Johnson and Tyler Warren, didn’t play Saturday. That created a small opportunity for Joey Schlaffer (Exeter), a true-freshman TE who caught one pass for four yards.

Another true freshman, J’ven Williams (Wyomissing) played most of the game at left offensive tackle for the White team.

Recruiting update: James Franklin reported that his staff’s “phones are buzzing,’’ after Saturday’s Blue-White game.

It was, of course, the buzz of endless recruiting. A reported 150 high school prospects watched Saturday’s intrasquad scrimmage at Beaver Stadium. Saturday was also the first day of a 15-day window for players to enter the NCAA transfer portal, tailored for players who’ve seen where they stand based on spring practice and made decisions to move elsewhere.

The activity Franklin implied has come in the 24 hours since.

Kiandra Baker, a 4-star Class of 2025 running back from The Woodlands, Texas, verbally committed to Penn State Sunday. Still a high school sophomore, Baker is the 68th ranked player in his class and has offers from Florida State, Miami, Ole Miss and Missouri.

Caleb Brewer, a 2024 offensive lineman (probably) from Wyomissing, verballed Saturday while attending the Blue-White weekend. Brewer, a high school teammate of current Penn Stare O-tackle J’ven Williams, had visited several schools this spring, including Michigan and Notre Dame.

Brew is 6-4, 275, and had played tight end and defensive line for the Spartans, although he is expected to play OT this fall.

Penn State offensive lineman Jimmy Christ announced via Twitter Saturday he is in the portal. Christ is a redshirt junior with three years of eligibility remaining. He was academic all-Big Ten in 2022.

Nit-notes: Franklin said he’s named three team captains: Olu Fashanu on offense, Keaton Ellis on defense, Dom DeLuca on special teams. He may name three more in the summer. …

Spring practice awards winners: Jim O’Hora Award - LB Curtis Jacobs. Red Worrell Award - RB Nick Singleton. Frank Patrick Award - OT Olu Fashanu and S Keaton Ellis. Coaches’ Special Teams Award - LS Tyler Duzansky. …

Offensive lineman Golden Israel-Achumba (full name: Golden Chisaramkamsyo Israel-Achumba) sang the National Anthem pre-game Saturday.

Franklin said that everyone on the team, at some point, has to stand before the group and sing and dance.

“When the person up there stinks, the room will starting chanting for somebody good,’’ he said. “Golden is never afraid to go up.’’