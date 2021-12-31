When: Noon Saturday.

Where: Raymond James Stadium (65,657).

TV: ESPN2 (Dave Flemming play-by-play, Rod Gilmore color, Stormy Buonantony).

2021 records: Arkansas is 8-4, 4-4 SEC. Penn State is 7-5, 4-5 Big Ten.

Last game: Arkansas beat Missouri 34-17. Penn State lost 30-27 to Michigan State.

Series and last meeting: Arkansas and Penn State have never played each other.

Coach: Sam Pittman, second year (11-11).

Arkansas’ best player: QB KJ Jefferson.

Quotable: “We wanted to come here,’’ Pittman said Wednesday. “We made no bones about it. We wanted to come to Tampa and the Outback Bowl. We didn't know the opponent. We may have tried to lobby somewhere else (if we did). We wanted to come here. We wanted to play on New Year's Day. It's a big deal for us, for our program. So we lobbied for it.”

Injury/opt-out update: Penn State will be without its best player, WR Jahan Dotson, and five defensive starters - S Jaquan Brisker, LBs Ellis Brooks and Brandon Smith, DE Arnold Ebiketie and DT Derrick Tangelo, all of whom have decided not to play.

Arkansas has two opt-puts, WR Treylon Burks, who was probably the Razorbacks’ best player, and DE Tre Williams.

Williams announced he was out hours after reports surfaced that he’d been arrested after falling asleep at the wheel of a vehicle in the drive-thru of a Fayetteville McDonalds.

Penn State OT Rasheed Walker is apparently out with an undisclosed injury. Arkansas backup QB Kade Renfro tore an ACL in practice Dec. 21.

Las Vegas says: Arkansas is a 2.5-point favorite. The line opened with Penn State favored by 2.5, before all the opt-outs were announced.

Outlook/notes: These teams seem fairly evenly matched, but Jefferson, a true dual-threat QB who’s had a breakthrough season, could be a difference-maker. He’s eighth in the country in pass efficiency, threw for 9.4 yards per attempt, 21 TDs and three interceptions and ran for 554 yards, 4.4 per carry.

A Penn State defense missing half its starters, including its best pass rusher (Ebiketie) seems unlikely to cause a lot of problems for him.

The key to this matchup, however, may be less tangible.

The quote from Pittman above (“We lobbied for it.’’) was in response to the following question: You're not in the College Football Playoff, but is there a better place to play than in the Outback Bowl?

When it was directed at Franklin, you could see his mental gears grinding for a moment - Are you seriously asking me if we’d rather be here than in, say, the Rose Bowl? … - before he settled into a boilerplate (it’s a tremendous opportunity, etc.) response.

Culling anything from a flowery bowl-game press conference is generally a fool’s errand, but that exchange seemed telling. Arkansas really wants to be here, really wants to ratify a resurgent season.

Penn State as a program seems more focused on the past (How in the world did we lose to Illinois? How are we 7-5?) and the future (Let me tell you about this recruiting class!) than the present.

This feels like some desultory Penn State bowl appearances capping trying seasons of the past, such as the 2012 Ticket City (a 30-14 loss to Houston) and 2019 Citrus (27-24 to Kentucky).

Prediction: Arkansas 31, Penn State 16.