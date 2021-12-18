In December of 2018, Manny Diaz was the head football coach at Temple for 17 days.

Then Mark Richt retired as head coach at the University of Miami, a city where Diaz had grown up, where his dad had been mayor.

The U offered Diaz The Job, and he took it.

“I hate the way this unfolded with respect to Temple,’’ Diaz said then. “I do hope that the Temple players, administration and fans appreciate the uniqueness of this situation and the overwhelming pull to stay home.”

Last month, The U began courting Oregon coach Mario Cristobal, and thus pushing Diaz out the door, while the season was still underway (and while the Hurricanes were winning five of their last six games), and after Miami had fired its athletic director but not hired a new one.

“I am disappointed in the university’s decision and the manner in which this played out over the last two weeks,’’ Diaz wrote in a social media statement. “The uncertainty impacted our team, our staff and their families. These are real people that gave everything to this program. For that, for them, I hurt.’’

Diaz’ contract buyout was $8 million, i.e. Miami is paying Diaz $8 million to not coach there, which is Exhibit No. Zillion that when we’re talking about college football, we’re talking about insanity.

Diaz is 47. He is by all accounts an excellent football coach and defensive specialist. He has a wife - a PhD who’s a successful scholar, coach and businessperson - and three sons in Miami. He could do other things; he was once, of all things, a production assistant at ESPN.

Clearly, he has more than eight million reasons to take a deep breath and step back from the madness for a while.

But Diaz was fired at Miami Dec. 6. He heard from James Franklin about becoming Penn State’s defensive coordinator Dec. 7. He was addressing the Nittany Lions, at practice, in State College, Dec. 10.

“It’s not something I sought out,’’ Diaz said Friday, during Penn State’s bowl media day. “I didn’t know how it all happened, … you have to keep in mind, the college ball coaching calendar is completely out of whack.’’

By which he means that the most important date in the above timeline was Dec. 15, National Signing Day, which Diaz called, “the overlord, overall, of college football.’’

NSD, the Holy Day of Recruiting Harvest, used to be the first Wednesday in February, after the bowl games, itn what could sensibly be termed the offseason, after the people involved had a chance to reboot.

Now most high school seniors who are elite college recruits are long-since signed, in college, in the weight room, getting ready for spring practice, by the first Wednesday in February.

Meanwhile, the insanity coaches have surfed for decades is now available to the players. They can market their brand. They can enter the transfer portal at any time, for any reason, and land elsewhere, on their feet, on scholarship.

It amounts to free agency, except that we are still (really, honest) talking about college. If a transfer wants to play next fall, he better be enrolled somewhere by the start of the spring semester, which usually means January.

Add to all that the college football playoff, rendering almost all bowl games as meaningless in perception as they always were in reality. Suddenly it seems reasonable for players to opt out of bowls, “to begin preparing for the NFL draft,’’ which is code for, “because if I get hurt in an exhibition game I’m going to be really mad.’’

“I think everyone agrees there’s a better way,’’ Diaz said Friday. “I just don’t know if anybody can agree on what that better way is.’’

Disengaging might be better, except that if you’re stuck on this carousel, that doesn’t seem to be a serious option. Certainly it wasn’t for Diaz.

Come to think of it, he probably took that job at ESPN so he could learn how to cut up game film.