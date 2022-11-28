By Mike Gross

Penn State’s best offensive lineman and best NFL draft prospect announced Monday that he’s staying in school for another season.

Fashanu dropped the news via his Twitter feed:

“Although playing in the NFL is a goal of mine, there is still more than I want to achieve personally and collectively as a program. After several conversations with my parents and coaches, I will be returning to Penn State for the 2023 season.’’

Fashanu would be, by consensus, a top 10 pick in the 2023 draft, and the top offensive tackle on the board. Dane Brugler of the Athletic ranks him fifth in the draft class, and a mock draft at profootballnetwork.com has him going sixth overall to the Las Vegas Raiders.

He is 6-6, 315 pounds, 19 years old and, by all accounts, checks all the boxes.

“If you just look at him in person, you’re like, ‘Man, I want that guy on my team;” offensive line coach Phil Trautwein said in a Nov. 16 interview.

“And then, you just look at the way he goes out there. He anchors. He has really good power. Sometimes he isn’t in the best position, but he overcomes it with strength and power.’’

James Franklin calls it, “unbelievable play strength.’’

That’s as opposed to weight-room strength, which Fashanu also has.

“He’s usually in great position,’’ Franklin said, “but even when he’s out of position he has the ability to get himself back into a winning position against a defensive end.’’

“And,’’ Franklin added, praising Fashanu’s relentless consistency and commitment, “NO drama.’’

Fashanu left the Ohio State game Oct. 19 with an injury and hasn’t played since. He has made just eight college starts.

His return sets up the possibility, in 2023, of the best Penn State O-line in recent memory. True freshman left tackles are virtually unheard of, but blue-chip recruit Drew Shelton has performed capably in Fashanu’s spot since the injury.

Center Juice Scruggs, a veteran anchor, could return for a sixth year. Guards Landon Tengwall (now injured) and Hunter Nourzad will be back. Tackle Caedan Wallace and guard Sal Wormley, rotation players, have eligibility remaining.

Wyomissing High School senior J’Ven Williams, who some recruiting experts consider the top prep lineman in the country, and Virginian Alex Birchmeier, the top-ranked interior OL in the 2023 class, are both committed to Penn State.