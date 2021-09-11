Ohio State is apparently on the trail of Penn State’s 2022, blue-chip quarterback recruit.

According to Cleveland.com and other outlets, Buckeye coaches attended the high school game Friday night of Drew Allar, the blue-chip quarterback from Medina, Ohio who’s a committed part of the Penn State class of 2022.

Allar (6-5, 230) completed 32 of 43 passes for 397 yards as his team improved to 3-0 with a 35-0 defeat of Wadsworth.

Allar visited Penn State Saturday.

Ohio State QB commit Quinn Ewers, who was ranked as the top player in the class, regardless of position is now technically a member of the class of 2021. He opted to enroll in college this fall, skipping his entire senior year of high school and enrolling at Ohio State, in part to take advantage of name-licensing opportunities.

That technically leaves Ohio State without a QB recruit in the current high school senior class. According to the recruiting services, Ohio State had not offered Allar before he verballed to Penn State.

Allar is considered the No. 6 quarterback and No. 63 overall recruit in 2022, according to 247Sports, but his stock seems to have gone up based on performance in high school this fall.

Beau Pribula, the Central York High 2022 QB also verballed to Penn State, is expected to visit Penn State for next week’s game with Auburn.

In other recruiting news, Exeter tight end Joey Schlaffer confirmed via Twitter that he received an offer while visiting Penn State Saturday. Schlaffer is a 6-6, 210 junior.

Nit-notes: James Franklin has been talking about getting junior Marquis Wilson in the game on offense and defense. Wilson showed promise as a cornerback early in his college career, but his exceptional ball skills compelled the coaches to consider him at wide receiver.

It happened Saturday - Wilson played WR and had a pass reception, and played DB and had a tackle. Both occurred before the late free-substitution time, too.He’s the first Nittany Lions to play both ways since Justin King in 2008.

“Of course (I know King),’’ Wilson said. “That’s my guy.’’

King, the son of Penn State cornerbacks’ coach Terry Smith, was a Penn State recruiting assistant when Wilson was being sought by Penn State in 2019.

“To have the same thing on my record as him is big for me,’’ Wilson said. …

Penn State got at least 66 players in the game, including backup QB Ta’Quan Roberson, who entered with 6:54 left and threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to tight end Theo Johnson. …

Tyler Rudolph was called for targeting and ejected, the second straight week that’s happened to a Penn State player. Rudolph, an R-freshman safety, will miss the first half of next week’s game with Auburn. ...

Kaleb Brown, a true-freshman walk-on defensive back from Wilson High School in the Lancaster-Lebanon League, saw action Saturday. Brown was not on last week’s participation report at Wisconsin, although there were media reports that he got in the game.