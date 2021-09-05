MADISON, Wisc. — You’ve got to win the turnover battle. You’ve got to have more explosive plays.

You tire of hearing it, James Franklin says it so often.

Darned if it doesn’t ring true, though. Never more true than it did here Saturday.

Wisconsin had more yards, nearly three times as many first downs, more than three times as many rushing yards, more than twice the time of possession, ran an insane 95 plays to Penn State’s 51, and so on.

But Penn State had plays of 49, 52, 34, 41 (an interception return) and 42 yards, all in the second half. Wisconsin did not.

Wisconsin had two interceptions and a lost fumble, all deep in opposing territory. Penn State did not.

Nittany Lions win, 16-10.

“I think, at Penn State, we’re like 97% win (the game) when we win (explosive plays and turnovers),’’ Franklin said. “We talk about them all the time. They’re always significant. They’re the two most important stats for us.’’

Penn State had 43 yards in the first half, 254 in the second. Quarterback Sean Clifford, who looked overwhelmed and hopelessly rushed early, actually finished with decent numbers, 18 of 33 passing for 247 yards, 7.5 yards per attempt, a touchdown and no turnovers. All those numbers were superior to Clifford’s counterpart, Graham Mertz.

(It should be noted here that my Uber driver Sunday morning is not a Graham Mertz fan. Can’t stress that enough.)

The Lions had more yards per play. Penn State’s inability to win the line of scrimmage and run North-to-South was real, absolute and presents a serious problem going forward. Yet, incredibly, the difference in the rushing yards per play ended up negligible, 2.8 to 3.1. That may be the most deceptive stat in the history of Arabic numbers.

Targeting?

Mertz rarely ran Saturday, but in one critical moment, a fourth-quarter third down-and-six at the Penn State 42, he scrambled and took a shot near the sideline from Penn State LB Ellis Brooks.

Brooks came in high, sort of led with his shoulder, but with his helmet a fraction behind. There was helmet-to-helmet contact.

The NCAA targeting rule includes as illegal:

— Leading with helmet, shoulder, forearm, fist, hand or elbow to attack with forcible contact at the head or neck area.

— Lowering the head before attacking by initiating forcible contact with the crown of the helmet.

“The way I understand the rules, you can’t necessarily get called for targeting on the ball carrier unless you use the crown of your helmet,’’ Franklin said, before adding the obligatory, “We’re going to do everything we can to protect the student athletes.’’

Brooks, who had an excellent game including a game-high 11 tackles, will miss the first half of Saturday’s game with Ball State.

That makes the flexibility created by working Jesse Luketa, who also played well Saturday, at both LB and DE, useful.

“Obviously, you’re going to see a lot of Jesse at linebacker,’’ Franklin said.

Big Ten update

The conference went 5-1 in non-con games Saturday, the one loss an unsightly one, Illinois falling 37-30 to Texas-San Antonio a week after beating Nebraska.

The best non-con win was probably Maryland’s entertaining 30-24 scrap with West Virginia, in which Taulia Tagovailoa completed 26 of 36 for 332 yards and three TDs.

The best win, period, was Iowa’s statement 34-6 thumping of Indiana, a game was was 31-3 at halftime.

The Hawkeyes figure to jump from No. 18 in the AP poll. The Hoosiers figure to drop from No. 17.

