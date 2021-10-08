“He loves plays,’’ James Franklin said Wednesday of Mike Yurcich. “I know that sounds somewhat ridiculous as an offensive coordinator, but he loves plays.’’

That’s the irresistible part of the job, isn’t it? The fun, or fantasy, of tricking the opponent, out-guessing him, giving your team an edge that enhances, but goes beyond, the raw athletic stuff seems like the most fun part of coaching football.

Yurcich, Penn State’s first-year OC, admitted it, sort of, when he had his first in-season meeting with the media Thursday.

“My wife, she loves trick plays,’’ he said. “She inspires me... No, I'm just kidding. But she does (like them). Who doesn't, right?’’

But then he pulled back a little.

“It's not about sex appeal, it's about efficiency,’’ he added. “That's all we're trying to do. We're trying to disguise, free guys up, and put our best players in space. So if that takes me standing on my head, then I'm gonna stand on my head.

“I don't have a favorite (play). Favorites are touchdowns. The favorite is gonna be what it takes to beat Iowa.’’

Yurcich has been an emerging star since he began running elite offenses at Shippensburg a decade ago. From there he went from Oklahoma State to Ohio State to Texas to here, and you get the feeling he’s have gotten here sooner if Franklin could have made it work.

Yurcich has been an OC at a Power Five school for nine seasons. Over that time his offenses have led all Power Five OCs in yards per play and yards per pass completion.

He is also, plainly, a head coach in waiting, which is hard to forget as you listen to him. The back-and-forth, embrace-an-idea-and-then-pull-back things happens a lot, as it will with a man finding his public voice. Also hard to forget: If Franklin goes to USC, Yurcich will be on the short list of potential replacements.

But we’re getting ahead of ourselves.

In Penn State’s week one win at Wisconsin, the offense, and especially the offensive line, was a disaster in the first half. Yurcich’s adjustment amounted to a new game plan - to work around and over the Badgers, since getting through them wasn’t an option.

On Penn State’s first second-half drive, QB Sean Clifford hit Parker Washington twice and KeAndre Smith-Lambert once on quick-out and bubble-screen type routes.

Then they got an interference call, followed by play action that popped stud wideout Jahan Dotson loose behind everybody for a 49-yard touchdown.

In four plays, everything had changed. The offense ground out 254 second-half yards in a 16-10 win.

Week two, Ball State resolved to take the deep pass away, so the Lions threw underneath and ran the ball.

Week three, against Auburn, the tight ends were unleashed, and quarterback Sean Clifford displayed his newfound patience and vision.

Then came Villanova, and more struggles for the ground game. The wide receivers were turned loose in space, and delivered nearly 200 yards-after-catch.

Against Indiana last week, Clifford newfound ability to extend plays intelligently came to the fore.

“I think Sean has made up his mind to be a tough S.O.B. and to stand in there and keep his eyes downfield on a consistent basis,’’ Yurcich said.

Each week, a different element featured. This week, at Iowa, it’s an elite defense that does nothing tricky. The Hawkeyes line up in their spots and stay in their lanes and stare at the QB, looking for clues.

It’s a serious challenge, and a serious opportunity, for a coach with a lot of options, none of them unstoppable, all of them formidable.

“That's why it's such a beautiful game,’’ Yurcich said. “You need all 11 on every play.

“We still have a lot of room for growth,’’ Franklin said Wednesday. “I think Mike would agree with that.’’