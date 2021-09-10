HARRISBURG — Manheim Central’s forgettable and unthinkable 2020, which yielded its first losing season since Richard Nixon was president, is receding in the rear-view mirror in a hurry.

The Barons, by all 2021 accounts and appearances, are back.

Central improved to 3-0 with a 60-0 destruction of Susquehanna Township here Friday.

The Barons have outscored their opponents 109-7, and have yielded all of 103 rushing yards in three games.

“A lot of those kids playing defense are back,’’ Central coach Dave Hahn said. “The fact that we’ve had a full offseason to work with our kids really helped.

“A school like ours, a smaller school, we don’t have the most talent around. When we played teams with talent, we got beat.

“But we have hard workers, man. When these kids can put in the time, we’re that much better.’’

The talent looked OK Friday, starting with quarterback Judd Novak, who completed 11 of 15 passes for 163 yards and three touchdowns.

Novak’s usual favorite target, Owen Sensenig, caught six for 72 yards, and also had punt returns of 50 and 33 yards.

The big-play guy among the catchers was wideout Luke Lastinger, whose early TD grabs of 18 and 45 yards got the Barons going after, believe it or not, a slow start.

The 45-yarder was a gorgeous down-the-seam throw from Novak, who seems to have taken the next step in terms of patience and vision, in addition to having the arm the cash that stuff in.

“Judd’s getting better and better,’’ Hahn said. “Last week (in a 14-0 defeat of Hempfield), I think he got in his own head a little bit. Sometimes you have to flush it, move on to the next play, and I thought he did a good job of that tonight.’’

Susquehanna Township is in a down cycle. It has been in the AAA District Three final as recently as 2015 (losing to Bishop McDevitt), and had a memorable 35-29 battle with Central in 2009 for one of the Barons’ 18 district titles. This year’s Indians came in 0-2, with losses to Kennett and Milton Hershey by a combined 96-20.

Township competed early Friday, then fell behind and came unglued.

Hahn saw it as his own guys not showing up with fire from the opening kick. He said that won’t work next week, when the Barons make an unusual trip to Perkiomen Valley. It surely won’t work the following week, when they go to Wilson.

“If this was Warwick week or Cocalico week, I know how fired up you’d be,’’ Hahn told his guys afterward. “I need that from you this week.’’