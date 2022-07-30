Early in the morning of July 14, about 100 Penn State football players gathered for a meeting.

It was called by quarterback Sean Clifford, without the knowledge of Penn State’s coaches or administration.

The guest speaker was “sneaked in”: Jason Stahl, the executive director of the College Football Players Association, which aspires to represent major-college players in negotiating with schools and/or conferences.

Stahl formed the CFPA in 2021. This was the first time he’d gotten inside a program, to talk face-to-face with the players.

His purpose was straightforward but ambitious: Convince as many Nittany Lions as possible that he could improve their benefits and working conditions and, at the end of the rainbow, negotiate revenue sharing.

In the shorter run, Stahl hoped his presentation would compel the players to become CFBPA members, leading to similar relationships with other Big Ten schools and, ultimately, the announcement of a Big Ten-CFBPA partnership at the conference media days in Indianapolis last week.

Stahl said by telephone Friday he suggested, that day, the Nittany Lions show they’re serious by refusing to report to fall camp.

“Nobody was on board with that,’’ Stahl said. “The backup option is try to unionize the entire Big Ten Conference."

Why Penn State? Because of Clifford, who has shown interest in reforms to the sport and, at age 24, entering his sixth college season, already has his own company to connect college athletes with name, imagine and licensing opportunities.

“I got connected with Sean in June,’’ Stahl said by telephone Thursday. “We had been talking for over a month. I thought he was going to be the new Kain Colter.’’

Colter is the former Northwestern quarterback who was the point man for a failed attempt to unionize at Northwestern in 2016.

This time is different, for several reasons:

1. College football players are now legally employees, according to the United States Supreme Court.

2. The NCAA, regardless of one’s opinion of it, had some influence in 2016. Now, at least in Power-5 football, that’s gone.

“The NCAA is 100 percent irrelevant, as far as I’m concerned,’’ Stahl said Friday.

3. The colleges have claimed for years that football revenue was poured back to athletic departments, and was needed to fund large, diverse and unprofitable sports programs.

There has to be a level of revenue at which that claim becomes incredible. With the Big Ten’s media rights deals, for numbers that begin with a B-as-in-Billion, expected to be announced in a matter of days or weeks, we’re there.

Early in the meeting at Penn State, Stahl asked how many players knew new media-rights deals were coming.

Two raised their hands. Two, out of about 100. Clifford wasn’t one of them. Stahl asked those two if they were aware of the kind of money being talked about.

Nobody was.

Stahl says his organization is not a union, at least for now. He advocates improved medical care during and after playing careers, representation at the bargaining table when reforms are discussed, and negotiated limits on offseason work.

He said the health-care stuff - a proposed independent care structure for players during and after their careers - was what the players seemed most excited about, perhaps because they felt beat up by a summer under new rules that allow more structured workouts and coaching oversight during the period between spring practice and fall camp.

Stahl said the players indicated, “the summer has been much harder,’’ with morning walk-throughs plus maxed-out lifting sessions that, “amount to two-a-days in the summer.’’

The presentation had nearly ended when a Penn State football staffer walked into the room. Stahl says his understanding is the staffer was “the strength and training coach,’’ although he didn’t know his name. Whether the coach was tipped off or just happened by is unclear.

The meeting quickly broke up, and warning signals apparently soon began flashing, figuratively speaking, not only within the Lasch Football Building but at the Big Ten headquarters in Indianapolis.

Stahl left the meeting, but stayed in State College, since he says he was told Penn State head coach James Franklin and athletic director Patrick Kraft, “would be willing to sit down with me.’’

At a breakfast meeting Friday/Saturday, Stahl said Clifford told him

“Coach Franklin is in,’’ meaning, “we can do the health and safety things, but not revenue sharing.’’

“By Sunday, that had changed,’’ Stahl said.

Penn State’s response to requests for comment has been a statement from Kraft that read in part:

"Over the course of several conversations in recent weeks with Sean Clifford, he has shared with me his desire to explore pathways to improve the student-athlete experience for all student-athletes in the Big Ten, …

“Last week, I suggested to him that I connect him with Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren to have a broader conversation on the student-athlete experience, and I hope they both have found those conversations to be beneficial.’’

Warren offered Clifford a spot on a forming Big Ten student-athlete advisory council. Clifford has not joined CFBPA, although some of his teammates did.

Clifford declined to talk about CFBPA and related topics at Big Ten media days, saying, “I’m going to stick to football questions.’’

Stahl had an hour-long phone conversation with Warren July 17 and came away thinking the Big Ten is relatively amenable to player representation and addressing health-care issues.

“The revenue sharing demand, I could tell, was going to be a stickier thing,’’ Stahl told the web site On3.

Franklin hasn’t said much, other than to express support of Clifford. What conversations have taken place behind the scenes, and how all this could resonate, in the Lasch Building are far beyond, is unknowable.

The relentless Stahl suggested it could work in the Big Ten’s favor.

“Why would they (agree to Stahl’s proposal, including revenue sharing)? For one thing, they can make some concessions now, because their media rights are about to triple,’’ he said.

If they have all the above in place and no other conference does, Stahl said, “Think of the recruiting advantage. You’d go to Rutgers or Maryland before you’d go to the SEC. Every 4- or 5-star kid is going to the Big Ten.’’