Penn State corneback Joey Porter, Jr. made the first team all-Big Ten defense announced by the conference Tuesday.

The Big Ten names separate all-conference teams voted on by the league’s coaches and media members. Porter made first team on both.

A redshirt junior, Porter is the son of former Pittsburgh Steeler Joey Porter. In Penn State’s season opener with Purdue, the pass-heavy Boilermakers seemed to target Porter, and he had a huge game, with six pass breakups, eight solo tackles and a fumble recovery.

Opponents mostly stayed away from him after that. He missed the Nittany Lions last three games due to appendicitis.

Voting results were announced for defensive players and specialists Tuesday, with the offense coming Wednesday.

Penn State had one of the conference’s best and most disruptive defenses. First-year coordinator Manny Diaz is a finalist for the Broyles Award, given to the country’s top assistant coach.

But Porter was his team’s only first-team selection, perhaps because Diaz used so many people - 24-26 per game of late - that few individuals got enough reps to compile impressive statistics.

Making the second team were senior tackle PJ Mustipher (coaches) and linebacker Abdul Carter (media) a true freshman from Philadelphia.

Lineman Adisa Isaac made the coaches’ third team, as did Carter, safety Ji’Ayir Brown and cornerback Kalen King.

The media third team included Mustipher, Brown and King.

Honorable mention (coaches): DEs Chop Robinson and Nick Tarburton and linebacker Curtis Jacobs.

Honorable mention (media): Isaac, Robinson, Jacobs and cornerback Johnny Dixon.

Penn State’s Nick Singleton, a true freshman from Governor Mifflin High School, made the second team (media) and honorable mention (coaches) as a kickoff returner.

Singleton is a likely contender for the conference’s freshman of the year award, to be announced Wednesday.

Kicker Jake Pinegar (media) and punter Barney Amor (coaches) also made honorable mention.

Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh received the Big Ten Coach of the Year award after leading the Wolverines to a second straight East Division title, upset of second-ranked Ohio State last Saturday, and current No. 2 national ranking.

The conference’s Defensive Player of the Year is Iowa linebacker Jack Campbell, who had 118 tackles this season and 261 over the last two years.