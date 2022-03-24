By Mike Gross

A low-profile player sprinted into the spotlight at Penn State’s football Pro Day Thursday.

Drew Hartlaub, from Southwestern High in York County and a special-teams specialist throughout his college career, has been considered the fastest, or one of the fastest, players in Penn State’s program of late.

He proved it Thursday with a blazing 4.22 4-yard dash, equalling the best time ever recorded at the NFL scouting combine.

Hartlaub was born to be a gunner, the guy on the punt team split out wide and flying down the field in coverage, usually while outmaneuvering two blockers.

Jordan Stout, the Penn State punter who’ll surely get a shot at the NFL, told the media that when teams at the Senior Bowl and Combine asked him which under-the-radar teammate he would have brought with him, his answer was Hartlaub.

"I probably told 29 teams you need to get Drew,’’ Stout said. “He's gonna be a gunner and he's gonna be really good at it."

Every NFL team was represented by at least scouts at Pro Day, where 16 draft-eligible former Nittany Lions performed drills and underwent testing.

Some teams sent sizable contingents led by familiar NFL names like

Dallas Cowboys’ head coach Mike McCarthy and defensive coordinator Dan Quinn, San Francisco 49ers GM John Lynch, Tennessee Titans’ GM Jon Robinson, and Philadelphia Eagles’ Special Advisor Tom Donahoe.

Penn State’s top pick in next month’s NFL draft is wide receiver Jahan Dotson, who is expected to go in the first two rounds.

He reportedly had a strong receiving workout with Sean Clifford, Penn State’s returning, sixth-year QB, doing the throwing.

“I truly believe that I am the best receiver in the draft,’’ Dotson said, and most draft analysts consider him at least in the top handful.

“Our objective was to get the guy into the first round … and we got him in the first round,’’ Clifford told the media after the session.

Then Clifford then took off running.

“Got to go to class,’’ he said.

Among Thursday’s noteworthy testing numbers: Offensive lineman Eric Wilson, the Harvard transfer, pumped out 29 bench-press reps at 225 pounds, which would have placed him in the top five among OLs at the combine.

CB Tariq Castro-Fields ran a 4.38 40 with a 10 foot-11 inch broad jump and 37-inch vertical leap. Safety Jaquan Brisker did a 38.5-inch vertical and 22 bench-reps at 206 pounds.

LB Ellis Brooks did 23 bench reps at 226 pounds, notable since he broke his thumb during the season, played the rest of the way with a cast and couldn’t do much lifting until recently.