Two big stories broke Thursday regarding Big Ten football and Penn State football.

And, …

Penn State held a media availability involving head coach James Franklin, his assistant coaches and General Manager of Personnel and Recruitment Andy Frank.

And, …

Those things had nothing to do with each other. The news:

1. The Big Ten announced its new schedule format: The conference is famously adding USC and UCLA beginning in 2024, so it was known that a new format was coming.

The format, and each team’s opponents for 2024 and ’25, were announced Thursday. The concept is called the Flex Protect Plus, which only sounds like a health-insurance plan.

The league will continue to play nine conference games per season. Divisions are gone. There will still be a conference championship game, between the two top finishers in the regular-season standings. Tiebreakers have not been announced.

Each Big Ten team will have as many as three and as few as zero “protected,’’ annual opponents, and will play those opponents home-and-home and every two-year cycle.

Each member school will also play every other team in the league at last once over a two-year period. That seems impossible, but not with Flex Protect Plus.

The protected matchups: Ohio State-Michigan (obviously), Wisconsin-Minnesota, Wisconsin-Iowa, Iowa-Minnesota, Iowa-Nebraska, Michigan-Michigan State, Indiana-Purdue, Illinois-Purdue, Illinois-Northwestern, Maryland-Rutgers and USC-UCLA.

Note that Penn State is the only Big Ten school that does not have a protected matchup. It will play Ohio State in 2024 but not ’25, which will be the first time the Nittany Lions and Buckeyes have not played since Penn State joined the Big Ten in 1993.

The Lions will face Michigan (on the road) in 2025 but not ’24.

The three teams Penn State plays both years: Michigan State (with the Land Grant Trophy on the line?), Rutgers and USC. Why Rutgers is not considered a protected matchup is unclear.

Opponents and home/road breakdowns for 2024-25 were announced Thursday, although the order and dates of the games was not.

In 2024, Penn State will play Michigan State, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State and USC at home, and Indiana, Purdue, Rutgers and Wisconsin on the road.

In 2025, the home opponents are Illinois, Minnesota, Rutgers and UCLA, and the road games are Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State and USC.

Asked about the new schedule Thursday, James Franklin stuck to a familiar script.

“West Virginia, West Virginia,’’ he said, referring to this season’s week-one opponent. “Training camp, training camp. Manny (Diaz) versus Mike (Yurcich), Mike versus Manny. All that good stuff is really my focus.”

2. Happy Valley United: Penn State’s two biggest NIL collectives, Success With Honor and Lions Legacy Club, announced Thursday they have merged to form Happy Valley United, which will, going forward, be the school’s “official,’’ collective.

NIL collectives are private, separate-from-the-University (in theory) organizations which collect funds from businesses and individuals through memberships and donations, and create and curate opportunities in the NIL arena for athletes.

Success With Honor was Penn State’s first collective, and for a time seemed to be the one most connected to the athletic department. It focused on all of Penn State’s 31 intercollegiate sports.

Lions Legacy Club was football-only. Among its founders were football alumni Mike Mauti, Ki-Jana Carter and Chris Ganter.

Happy Valley United will have separate advisory boards for football, basketball and Olympic sports.

"This merger was an important step in our ever-changing collegiate athletics landscape," athletic director Patrick Kraft said in a statement.

"It was imperative for these two powerful collectives to join forces to provide a large breadth of NIL opportunities for student-athletes in all 31 of our sports programs to continue to push us forward."