STATE COLLEGE - Throughout spring practice, Penn State’s coaches have implied or outright said that the defense is ahead of the offense.

This just in, from Saturday’s Blue-White intrasquad scrimmage: The defense is way ahead of the offense.

More on that story: There are legitimate and understandable reasons for that.

Blue beat White 10-0 before a crowd announced at 63,000, no doubt held down by a hard rain that passed through Happy Valley early in the day, but was mostly over with by kickoff.

“It was great work in the stadium, in front of fans, on TV, in a competitive environment,’’ coach James Franklin said. “I thought the teams were broken up to be competitive, and there was a lot of value in that.’’

He’s not entirely wrong; in previous Blue-Whites, Franklin essentially made the first and second string the Blue team and everyone else the White, as Joe Paterno used to do.

“Go into the stadium and put up big numbers,’’ Franklin said, describing the old approach. “Everybody’s excited, the offense has 7,000 yards, scores 90 points, … This was about making it as competitive as possible.’’

These teams were more even, but the the Blue still had both sophomore star running backs, Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen. The White had walk-on Tank Smith.

The Blue had what would likely be the starting offensive line at the moment save for its star, left tackle Olu Fashanu, who has been practicing but did not play Saturday, as he recovers from an injury sustained last last season.

According to the game’s very unofficial box score, Blue had 284 yards and 15 first downs, and White has 32 and five.

Still, 10-0, in an intraquad scrimmage that did not involve the 1971 Minnesota Vikings?

Ohio State’s spring game, also Saturday, was 40-31. Michigan’s, two weeks ago, was 22-21.

Fashanu, a lock first-round pick in next week’s NFL draft had he decided to turn pro, was missed by everyone but DE Dani Dennis-Sutton, a sophomore who played for White but lived in the Blue backfield.

“He’s a great offensive lineman,’’ Dennis-Sutton said of Fashanu. “He’s taught me so many things after practice, things I might not notice about my own game.’’

Dennis-Sutton had two “sacks,’’ which would have been more had actual sacks been permitted, and was described by Franklin as, “unblockable.’’

He’s not the only one. Penn State could be as good at defensive end as anyone in the country with fifth-year senior Adisa Isaac, 2022 Maryland transfer Chop Robinson, Dennis-Sutton, et al.

Sophomore Kevin Winston stood out at safety, a position at which Franklin is looking for at least one guy, and possible two, to emerge. True freshman LB Tony Rojas, who was playing high school football four months ago, led everybody with nine tackles. And so on.

In fairness, the offense came with some asterisks. Blue starting tackles Drew Shelton and Caedan Wallace appeared to struggle. The tight ends didn’t play much, the multiple-tight end sets that were so successful last season were off the table.

Penn State thus didn’t throw to the TEs much, didn’t use heavy formations much, and didn’t run the ball much, all things that should be staples of the offense in the fall.

Which brings us to quarterbacks and wide receivers, the critical things we know about the 2023 Lions and the things we don’t.

We know that Drew Allar, the blue-chip sophomore, has everything it takes. Allar overthrew at times; he said he wasn’t nervous but admitted to “maybe being a little too amped up.

But he also threw some impressive strikes, including one of those Patrick Mahones-esque underhanded flips, and showed good feel for moving within the pocket and extending plays.

He completed 19 of 30 for 202 yards. Backup (let’s be honest) Beau Pribula also had some moments, although the sense is the Allar-Pribula gap has widened.

Receiver is another matter. Franklin has hammered home all spring the need to find a third guy (behind Keadre Lambert-Smith and Trey Wallace). And if incoming transfer Danta Cephas is the third guy, then a fourth, fifth and sixth guy.

That quest is ongoing, but sophomore Omari Evans looked like the clubhouse leader Saturday.

Evans, a quarterback in high school, had five catches for 80 yards and the day’s only TD, a 28-yarder from Allar on what was apparently blown coverage.

Evans was also flagged for excessive celebration after the score, prompting punishment from Franklin.

“I should be celebrating with the kid,’’ he said. “Instead, he’s doing 50 up/downs on the sideline on Big Ten Network.

“He’s got all the tools. Now, it’s grind through and get better at his craft.’’

Eleven WRs caught passes Saturday, including Anthony Ivey, a redshirt freshman from Manheim Township who caught three for 22 yards, only on a late Blue-team drive that ended with Ivey a yard short of the end zone.

Going forward, Franklin said, “We can’t throw enough - that’s our quarterbacks, wide receivers, tight ends and running backs.’’

The season opener, here with West Virginia, is just 17 weeks away.