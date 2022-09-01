By the time you read this, Penn State will have beaten or been beaten by Purdue. If it’s the former, the following things will probably have happened:

1. The back end held up its end. Penn State allowed the sixth-fewest points in FBS last season, and just 11 touchdown passes. The secondary was mostly very good and should be again.

Purdue, and its excellent QB Aidan O’Connell, will get completions and passing yards. The Lions’ imperative is to keep receivers in front of them and, after the catch them, get them on the ground.

Expect a lot of 4-2-5, and keep an eye on nickel back Daquean Hardy.

2. The freshmen flashed. We’re talking about highly-touted RBs Nick Singleton and Kaytron “Fatman,’’ Allen, both of whom have big-play ability.

Neither is likely to be a 20-carry-a-game factor this year, and certainly this early. But a game-altering chunk play once in a while isn’t too much to ask, especially since Singleton is probably going to return kickoffs.

3. The kicking game helped (or at least didn’t hurt). Last year, one guy, Jordan Stout, handled punts, kickoffs and placements. Stout was great at two of those and pretty good at the other, which is why he’s now a Baltimore Raven.

Franklin and new special teams coordinator Stacy Collins have chosen four guys to fill the Stout void. Jake Pinegar will handle field goals and PATs, Barney Amor punting, and Sander Sahaydak/Gabe Nwosu kickoffs.

Purdue features Iowa transfer Charlie Jones, who was last year’s Big Ten return specialist of the year.

Again, just not losing this phase would amount to a positive.

4. Sean Clifford relaxed. You may recall Clifford early in games early in his career: jumpy, manic, overthrowing everything.

He’s older than seven starting NFL quarterbacks now. He probably isn’t ever going to be a starting NFL quarterback, but he’s well set, due to his Penn State experience, to be a successful human.

The spot he’s currently in can be seen as high-pressure - he’s one interception away from Twitter calling to the bullpen - but it can also be seen as freeing, unburdened by wild expectation.

Big picture, the hay’s in the barn. Just play.

5. It’s the offensive line, stupid. Yes, this again.

Purdue wanted to fly down the field. Penn State wanted to slow, or at least very, the tempo. If the Lions won the line of scrimmage, they probably played the kind of game, at the pace, they wanted.

Run the ball a little, move the chains a little, … you get the idea.