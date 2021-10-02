When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Beaver Stadium (106,572).

TV: ABC (Sean McDonough play-by-play, Todd Blackledge color, Molly McGrath sideline).

2020 records: Indiana 6-2, Penn State 4-5.

2021 records: Indiana 2-2, Penn State 4-0.

Last week: Indiana beat Western Kentucky 33-31. Penn State beat Villanova 38-17.

Series and last meeting: Penn State leads 22-2. Indiana won the last meeting, 36-35 in overtime Oct. 24, 2020 at Memorial Stadium.

Coach: Tom Allen, fifth season (26-24).

Fun fact: Allen is an alumnus of Maranatha Baptist University in Watertown, Wisconsin, which has fewer than 1,000 students and dropped football in 2017 after going 11-83 over the previous decade.

Indiana’s best player: Junior MLB Micah McFadden.

Injury update: For Indiana, senior WR D. J. Matthews, a Florida State transfer who had been starting, is out for the season with an ACL tear sustained last week.DB Christopher Keys tore an ACL the previous week and is also out for the year.

DL James Head missed the last two weeks with an undisclosed issue and is questionable.

Penn State DL Hakeem Beamon and OL Sal Wormley missed the last three weeks and are questionable.

Las Vegas says: Penn State is a 12.5-point favorite. The line opened at -9.

Outlook/notes: IU had its best season in decades in 2020, The wild, season-opening overtime win over Penn State resonated for both sides, and Indiana won six of seven regular-season games, with the lone loss 42-35 to Ohio State, a game in which the Hoosiers had nearly 500 yards of offense, all in the air.

Indiana started this season ranked 17th in both major polls, and promptly got slapped around by Iowa week one. The defense has been a surprise problem and QB Michael Penix, a big talent, has struggled, throwing for less than six yards per attempt and six interceptions in four games. The truth is last year might have been partly fool’s gold; the Hoosiers were actually out-gained for the season.

Penn State got a cruise-control week out of its system vs. Villanova. The Nittany Lions will surely recall last year’s absurd loss in Bloomington.

There’s no way the Hoosiers don’t have Penn State’s attention, and the no-brainer take here is the Lions handle their business.

Prediction: Penn State 38, Indiana 23.