STATE COLLEGE - Penn State’s offseason figures to be more compelling than its season, especially after the way freshman quarterback Christian Veilleux elbowed his way to center stage Saturday.

Veilleux lit a fire under a limping offense and led the flu-addled Nittany Lions to a 28-0 defeat of Rutgers at Beaver Stadium.

Coach James Franklin said 35 players were out Saturday after a week in which a flu bug tore through the program, making IVs as common as shoulder pads and vomiting the aerobic exercise of necessity.

“That’s as much adversity as I’ve seen a program withstand in one week,’’ Franklin said. “Thursday, it looked like a hospital ward in there. Friday was the same way. I’m very proud of that team, very proud of that locker room.’’

The win improved Penn State to 7-4, with a regular season-ending trip to Michigan State coming Saturday.

The Lions did it without, among many others, starting offensive linemen Rasheed Walker and Mike Miranda, starting safety Ji’Ayir Brown, starting linebacker Curtis Jacobs and, after a four wobbly early offensive series, starting quarterback Sean Clifford.

Who knows how many Lions played with the bug?

The quarterback situation, in particular, looked untenable at one point.

Clifford and Veilleux both caught the bug and missed practices. Ta’Quan Roberson, the erstwhile No. 2 QB who struggled so mightily after Clifford was injured at Iowa Oct. 9, has been out of the picture for a while now, whether due to illness, injury or another issue.

As of the middle of the week, walk-on Mason Stahl was at least ostensibly the first-string QB.

Both Clifford and Veilleux improved a bit late in the week. Clifford took IVs Thursday night and Friday morning, skipped the team breakfast Saturday morning to sleep in, and was taking more IV fluids as the team warmed up before the game.

Just before kickoff, Clifford appeared, in uniform, and threw a few passes.

He started, but plainly wasn’t himself as both teams stepped all over themselves offensively for a quarter-and-a-half.

Punts were 6-6. Points were 0-0.

Clifford came off the field after an empty possession and Franklin told him he was done.

“He said, I get it,’’ Franklin said.

Veilleux, weirdly, took the field to the strains of Springsteen’s “Born in the USA,’’ over the PA. Weirdly because he’s Canadian. He’s 6-4, has a live arm and obvious athleticism.

He was also playing in a football game for the first time in over two years, since his senior high school season was wiped up by COVID-19.

He ran for 14 yards on the second play of his college career, then threw to Parker Washington for 15 yards on the third.

His best moment came just before halftime, when he threw a strike to Jahan Dotson, the reliably terrific receiver, in heavy end zone traffic for a 8-yard touchdown.

Penn State’s defense was dominating a bad Rutgers offense, holding it to 160 total yards and 2.7 yards per play. The Lion’ offense took off after the break, racked up nearly 300 second-half yards, and the final score makes it look easier, certainly less laborious, than it was.

Veilleux wasn’t spectacular. His receivers made some great catches, and he threw where they weren’t a few times. But he can play. He finished 15 of 24 passing for 235 yards and three TDs, plus 36 rushing yards, no turnovers, no big mistakes.

“I was proud of him, how poised he was today,’’ Franklin said. “Made some plays with his legs, made some big-time throws, made some checks. It’s something to build on.’’

We asked Franklin for you, Nittany Nation: Why in the world didn’t this guy relieve Clifford, or even Roberson, at Iowa?

Franklin talked a bit about Roberson’s experience at the time and Veilleux’ lack of it, the brutal spot Roberson stepped into at Iowa in terms of field position and crowd noise, etc.

Finally he said. “You know, (Veilleux) has just gotten better. That’s the difference. And that’s the reason.’’

The plot thickens. Throw Veilleux into a 2022 QB mix that includes the top-ranked high school prospect in the class of 2022 (Drew Allar), another 4-star recruit (Beau Pribula) and, possibly, Clifford, who could return for a sixth college season at age 24.

There is similar uncertainty, or possibility, through the program.

After months of speculation that Franklin could leave for USC or LSU or be angling for a new deal here and more football spending, he told a Penn State Quarterback Club audience Wednesday that, “I’m not going anywhere.’’

He acknowledged that after the game, adding, “I made that statement because I thought something was going to happen a little sooner.’’

He also promised that, during Tuesday’s weekly press conference, “We can talk about that as much as you guys want.’’

Again: Stay tuned.