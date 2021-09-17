James Franklin is a great talker - that is meant as an unqualified compliment - but it’s hard to see how he’ll talk his way past, or around, the USC thing this time.

The last time the University of Southern California was heavily rumored to be looking for a head football coach, in 2018, there’s no question in my mind that Franklin considered it, and that there was interaction between the school and Franklin and his representatives.

“It happens every single year,’’ Franklin has said often, about coaching rumors involving him and the need to manage them.

This is different. As I wrote on this topic in 2018:

“Many college football fans think the coaching rumor mill is run by journalists, throwing stuff on the wall to see what sticks.

“If covering this sport has taught me anything, it's that that’s baloney. Coaches and/or their agents drive this bus. If a coaches’ name is “out there,’’ it’s almost always because he wants it there.”

This time, Franklin and agent Trace Armstrong had it thrust upon them, which is why the cynical, “he’s just sticking Penn State up for more money,’’ take doesn’t fly here.

It’s a fact, not a rumor, that USC fired Clay Helton Monday, just two weeks into the season. The new coach almost certainly won’t be named until this season is over.

Franklin will have to massage this for 10-12 weeks. In his press conference Tuesday, he said that he, “Can’t stand any form of distraction,’’ and added that he’d talk about it, that day, with his leadership council, a group of players that includes the co-captains and others.

What could he have told them?

If he knows he’s not going to USC, he’d have said that publicly by now. If he is going, …. “Hey guys, I’m outta here at the end of the year…. Now let’s go beat Auburn! 1-0 this week!”

No.

If he honestly doesn’t know at this moment - and he almost certainly doesn’t - he can’t say that to the players, either. “I don’t know,’’ is probably 80 percent as bad, for the psyche of his current football team in its current season, as “I’m outta here.’’

If Franklin ends up staying here, the best-case scenario for him is probably for USC to make a covert handshake deal with an NFL guy - Kansas City Chiefs’ OC Eric Bieniemy, who grew up in the Los Angeles area, springs to mind - effective at the end of the season.

That way Franklin can announce he’s out of the running, endear himself to Nittany Nation and focus utterly on coaching football.

It’s hard to dismiss USC. After everything that has gone wrong there of late, the Trojans are 11-3 over their last 14 games, and Helton had top 10 recruiting classes in 2015, ’16, ’17, ’18, and ’21. The school still gets a bigger piece of the West Coast, and in particular talent-rich California, than anyone else.

USC has a real AD now, Mike Bohn (ex- of Cincinnati) having replaced Lynn Swann in the wake of FBI investigations into the athletic department and the infamous nationwide college admissions scandal of 2019.

Thanks to a contract extension Swann gave Helton in 2018, Helton’s buyout was a reported (and insane) $10 million, suggesting USC is now willing to spend whatever it takes.

Big, sobering truth: There’s a clearer path to a national championship at USC than at Penn State.

It’s equally hard to dismiss Franklin as a candidate. He just makes a little more sense, is easier to imagine thriving in L.A., than the other not-so-short-listers.

Iowa State’s Matt Campbell and Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell seem a bit more parochial, Midwest guys who haven’t done quite as much on the national stage.

Bill O’Brien was terrific here, but I doubt he’s in Franklin’s class as a recruiter, and recruiting is the most important thing these guys do.

Urban Meyer, now in the NFL, seems out of the picture for good. Oregon’s Mario Cristobal is in USC’s league, at Nike U., and just beat Ohio State. Weird time for him to be looking elsewhere.

A wild card factor here is Mike Yurcich, Penn State’s first-year offensive coordinator and a hot name in the business. Would Yurcich strengthen Franklin’s candidacy by going with him to USC? If Franklin goes, would Yurcich be in line to become Penn State’s new head coach?

No reason to believe all this will be a major distraction to the Nittany Lions this week, against Auburn. If they lose, there’s every reason to believe it will be seen as one.