There is no long haul - it needs to be now,” James Franklin said June 11, talking about college football’s new name, image and likeness universe.

“It needs to be yesterday. … We need to do everything we possibly can to put Penn State in the best position this season. Then also protect our own roster for the future.

“Then (we must) also put ourselves in position to be able to tell a story and show the incoming guys what we’re doing and how we’re taking care of our program and our roster.”

It was presumed that Franklin was talking to donors and potential NIL sponsors and partners, during an offseason media availability in Happy Valley.

The message may have been aimed at teenage boys who are good at football, in which case it amounted to something like, “Don’t forget about us, fellas. We may not love the new landscape, but we’re figuring it out.’’

After a period of wheel-spinning this spring, Franklin and his staff are again killing it in the 2023 recruiting cycle. Penn State’s 2023 class ranks third in the country according to 24/7 Sports, trailing Notre Dame and Ohio State but leading Clemson, Alabama, Georgia, Michigan, LSU, Texas, Oklahoma and USC.

This follows the 2022 class that ranked eighth in the country and included the country’s No. 1-ranked quarterback (Drew Allar) and running back (Nick Singleton).

The ’23 class includes 19 verbal commitments, one five-star and 13 four-stars. Nine of those verbals have come since Franklin spoke June 11, four this month and three last week.

The program did lose a 4-star quarterback when Marcus Stokes, of Ponte Vedra Beach, Fla., flipped to Florida July 7. But it got a pledge from 4-star safety Elliot Washington, who flipped from Alabama, which doesn’t happen every day or year or decade or century.

Washington is from Venice, Florida, noteworthy because Penn State continues to get work done in the talent-rich Sunshine State.

That trend could continue. The programs at Florida, Florida State and Miami are not exactly peaking right now. Penn State’s running backs coach, Ja’Juan Seider, is deeply connected in Florida, and Manny Diaz, Franklin’s new defensive coordinator, is a Florida guy who was head coach at Miami last season.

Another thing Nittany Nation will like about the current class: Its top-ranked two members, Alex Birchmeier and J’Ven Williams, are offensive linemen.

Birchmeier is a 5-star, seen as an interior lineman, who committed a year ago. He is from Virginia, a state Franklin seems to have locked up.

Williams is from Wyomissing, in Berks County, which means he’ll be playing in the Lancaster-Lebanon League this fall.

Birchmeier is a two-time state heavyweight wrestling champion. Williams won state Class AA titles this spring in the discus and shot put.

This level of recruiting must on some level involve NIL collectives, groups independent of universities that pool funds from boosters and businesses, make deals for athletes and create their own ways for athletes to monetize their brands.

At least three NIL collectives have been created for Penn State athletes. In theory, Franklin can’t direct or consult with them. In practice, it appears they’ve found a way to work together.

The June 11 presser came days after Ohio State coach Ryan Day said the new normal will involve $13 million in NIL compensation, “to keep its roster intact.’’

Asked if Penn State has such a number, Franklin said, “Yeah, and it’s more than the numbers you’ve heard.’’

Relatedly, Topps, the sports trading-card folks, has signed a deal with Penn State “to create official trading cards products combining official university trademarks with name, image, and likeness (NIL) rights from both current student-athletes and former players.”

Nike and Fanatics, the online fan apparel company, announced last week an expanded partnership to manufacture apparel for Alabama, Florida, Clemson, Oklahoma, Oregon and, yes, Penn State.

The machinery grinds away. None of this is going to help Franklin’s play-calling or clock management. It will determine whether those things matter.