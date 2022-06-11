James Franklin’s meeting with the media Wednesday started slow, with a lengthy segment on Chop Robinson, a defensive end transferring in from Maryland.

The session ambled on about roster issues for a bit, which was almost as surprising as the fact that Penn State scheduled this session, with Franklin and most of his assistants, on a random mid-week in June, seven weeks after the end of spring practice and nine weeks before pre-season camp.

I drove to Happy Valley to talk about college football’s evolving name, image and likeness circus.

That’s what Franklin wanted to talk about, too.

“There is no long haul - it needs to be now,” Franklin said when NIL came up. “It needs to be yesterday. … We need to do everything we possibly can to put Penn State in the best position this season. Then also protect our own roster for the future.

“Then (we must) also put ourselves in position to be able to tell a story and show the incoming guys what we’re doing and how we’re taking care of our program and our roster.”

It was announced Thursday that Nick Singleton, the elite recruit running back from Governor Mifflin High, has signed a multi-year endorsement deal with West Shore Home a Mechanicsburg home remodeling company

Singleton said West Shore Home’s “core values embody what I strive for each day.’’

Also, Topps, the sports trading-card folks, has signed a deal with Penn State “to create official trading cards products combining official university trademarks with name, image, and likeness (NIL) rights from both current student-athletes and former players.”

Small potatoes, in the exploding NIL space. The big news is about NIL collectives, which are groups independent of universities that pool funds from boosters and businesses, make deals for athletes and create their own ways for athletes to monetize their brands.

Ostensibly.

According to Nick Saban and most everyone paying attention, they exist to buy recruits and keep them around. Saban hurled that charge at Texas A&M a couple weeks back, enraging A&M coach and former Saban aide Jimbo Fisher, whose response, in a press conference, was just this side of a pro wrestling “shoot.’’

Nick and Jimbo have since made nice, supposedly, publicly.

The overarching concern Saban implied, that worries every Power Five coach: The NIL explosion will open a fire hose of Texas oil money (meaning the Texas Longhorns and A&M) that will threaten to make every 4-star recruit into a Lone Star rock star.

Closer to home, Ohio State coach Ryan Day said June 2 that his program needs $13 million - an oddly specific figure - in NIL compensation, “to keep its roster intact.’’

That amounts to about $155,000 per 85 scholarship players.

Asked if Penn State has such a number, Franklin said, “Yeah, and it’s more than the numbers you’ve heard.’’

(In 2010, Ohio State was hit with NCAA sanctions, had six players suspended and head coach Jim Tressel eventually resign over “Tattoo-gate,’’ a “scandal,’’ that almost entirely involved behavior that the current NIL laws not only allow, but encourage.)

A survey done in May by On3, the web-site network that includes Blue-White Illustrated, found 56 up-and-running NIL collectives around the country.

Most of the collectives allow anyone to buy a membership or subscription, some for as little as $25. They aren’t generally grass-roots operations, though.

The University of Texas has at least four, one of which pledged at least $10 million to Longhorn athletes when it launched in December of 2021.

Three collectives are associated with Penn State. The most prominent of those appears to be Success With Honor, which is fronted by Ira Lubert, a private-equity investor and former Penn State trustee.

SWH’s advisory board includes LaVarr Arrington, Todd Blackledge, Michael Robinson, ESPN sideline reporter Lisa Salters, and ex-Penn State wrestler and Olympic Gold Medalist David Taylor.

Penn State’s athletic department is still supposed to be self-sustaining, and fund 31 intercollegiate teams, and private donations to the department are separate, in addition to, any money that anyone gives to NIL collectives.

It’s not hard to imagine a college football coach spending most of his time fundraising, not unlike (ugh) a member of Congress.

Franklin must hate that possibility, but for now he’s at least leaning into it.

“If school X has a number, and we're supposed to be competing with school X, why would our number be different?’’ he asked Wednesday.

“The market determines the number. If the number’s huge everywhere, then what? Then the number’s huge everywhere.’’