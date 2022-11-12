STATE COLLEGE - This just in: Maryland still isn’t Penn State’s rival.

Mike Locksley, the Terps’ coach, acknowledged it last week, and the Nittany Lions, especially the Nittany Lions’ defense, drove the point home with a 30-0 romp in the rain Saturday at Beaver Stadium.

The Lions’ D started fast and never relented, holding Maryland to 134 yards, racking up seven sacks and 10 tackles for loss in an onslaught that propelled Penn State to 8-2 overall, 5-2 in the Big Ten with Rutgers and Michigan State left on the schedule.

The Lions are getting better. At a time of year when the weather becomes problematic and injuries and psychic scar tissue pile up for almost everybody, James Franklin’s young, deep athletic team keeps on keeping on.

“We got tackles for loss, we got sacks, we were able to get them off schedule,’’ Franklin said. “We’re playing a lot of guys. We’re worked really hard at recruiting and developing depth. And, our guys are getting more and more comfortable with how we went to play football and be disruptive.’’

Two seasons ago, Maryland quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa, the brother of the Miami Dolphins’ QB, threw for 282 yards, 11 yards per attempt and three TDs in a 35-19 Maryland win here.

Saturday Tagovailoa mostly ran for his life. He was sacked five times in the game’s first 20 minutes. He threw for 74 yards.

Penn State appeared to blitz less than usual, and played its usual man-to-man coverages despite the absence of lockdown corner Joey Porter, Jr., who was out due to a non-football issue.

The Lions were able to pass-cover and pass-rush anyway.

For the second straight week, Penn State played without three offensive line starters: LT Olu Fashanu, G Landon Tengwall (who’s done for the year) and RT Caedan Wallace.

For the second straight week they pieced it together.

“We’re pretty much knew, this week, who the five (starters) were going to be,’’ said Hunter Nourzad, the Cornell transfer who started at guard. “But we feel like the second-team guys can do the job, too.

“There’s a culture in our room now, the coaches and the guys who've been here a while are making sure everybody understands it. There’s a lot of positivity right now.’’

O-line guys love to run-block, of course, which makes Penn State O-line guys fans of freshman RBs Nick Singleton and Kaytron Allen, who were again brilliant.

They combined for 195 yards in 27 carries. Singleton, the former Governor Mifflin star, had 122 yards and two touchdowns, on runs of 45 and 27 yards, both on fourth-down-and-1 plays.

Singleton is an elite combination of size and strength, but the progress he’s made of late in learning to run inside and make defenders miss seems to be taking him to another level.

“Whenever you have people (on offense) who can scare people, it impacts the defense, and it impacts the defense coordinator,’’ Franklin said. “They know, if they make a mistake, it could go for 50, it could go for 60.’’

Maryland has some of those guys, but were beaten on the line of scrimmage too badly for it to matter.

Although Sean Clifford became Penn State’s career leader in passing yards, Penn State didn’t throw it well Saturday, with just 164 yards and 5.5 per attempt.

Didn’t matter much. As Locksley said, this isn’t a rivalry.

The Terps came in 6-3. Their loss in awful conditions at Wisconsin last week seemed like an aberration. Maryland sees Penn State as not just a bordering recruiting rival but a measuring stick, much in the same way that Penn State sees Ohio State and Michigan.

“Now isn’t the time to panic,’’ Locksley said after the game. “But it is the time to, including myself, take a deep look at everything we’re doing.”