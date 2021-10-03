STATE COLLEGE - For a while Saturday night, it looked like the final piece of Penn State’s 2021 puzzle was snapping into place.

It didn’t quite turn out that way, and it didn’t matter, because of puzzle pieces firmly snuggled where they belong.

Penn State has a defense, and it has a wide receiver, Jahan Dotson, whose greatness is now bordering on historic. Those elements carried the Nittany Lions past Indiana, 24-0, and into Saturday’s perhaps-season-defining battle with Iowa.

Penn State is 5-0, and has won nine straight since the middle of the 2020 season.

This was, at least so far, the defense’s masterpiece. It wasn’t that Indiana was utterly smothered; it had 264 yards and threatened to score several times.

But this D seems to have a sense of the moment. It held the Hoosiers on a fourth-down-and-one at the Penn State 1-yard line in a 7-0 game, it got interceptions from Joey Poerter, Jr. and Ji’Ayir Brown in its own territory, and it blocked a field goal - it might have been Brandon Smith or Arnold Ebiketie, but really most of the Indiana line was collapsed.

The Hoosiers were 0-for the red zone. And, obviously, the scoreboard.

“I don’t know if we’re overwhelming in any area,’’ coach James Franklin said afterward. “I think we’re just playing really good complementary football. We’re playing really good defense. I’m proud of them.’’

Dotson, whose partnership with quarterback Sean Clifford has now yielded more touchdown passes, 18, than any other duo in school history, had eight catches for 84 yards, two touchdowns, a wiggly 16-yard punt return and, for the second time this year, threw a pass for a first-down completion.

The old record was held by Kenny Jackson and Todd Blackledge, who was working the game as a color analyst for ABC-TV. Blackledge told Dotson about the record during an interview last week.

“He just said, ‘you’re one away, get the job done,’ ’’ Dotson said. “I guess we did.’’

“For one thing, Jahan’s good,’’ Franklin said, on the Dotson-Clifford partnership.

“And then it’s the time Sean and Jahan have spent together, whether it’s meetings, watching film, or in the games.’’

That missing piece we mentioned earlier is running the ball, and Penn State churned out 81 yards in the first quarter Saturday, solid even if you don’t count a 44-yard explosion by Keyvone Lee and steamrolling by recent standards.

Ninety seconds into the second quarter, Penn State led the Hoosiers 14-0, and it was looking easy.

But the first half ended on four straight empty possessions, during which the ground game fizzled and any offensive rhythm drained away.

The Lions finished with 209 yards on the ground, which they’ll take every week, but 58 of those came from Clifford, mostly cruising through a spread-out defense on intended pass plays.

Early in the fourth quarter, Penn State tried to drop the hammer down, on first-and-goal from the six, ran it four straight times, and came up empty.

“We ran the ball better at times,’’ Franklin said. “I’m going to take the positive approach that we took a step, a big step, today in the running game.’’

On to Iowa. The Hawkeyes destroyed Maryland 51-14 Friday, and have been as impressive as anyone in the country not called Alabama or Georgia.

In 2019, the last time both teams were this good, Penn State won a tense, physical game in Iowa City, 17-12.

The straight-ahead runs that were so critical to winning that game still aren’t there.

That was the case heading into Iowa then, too.