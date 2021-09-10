“This ain’t Temple!”

Arnold Ebiketie admits he heard that a lot, in the offseason, from his new Penn State teammates. A transfer from the American Athletic Conference to the Big Ten would have to expect it.

Didn’t bother him at all, he said, on the Camp Randall Stadium field after the Nittany Lions beat Wisconsin Saturday.

“I mean, we all joke around,’’ he said. “We’re all family.’’

But then: “I had no doubt in my mind I was going to come in and do what I was supposed to do.’’

What he was supposed to do was formidable. Penn State lost two defensive ends to the NFL after the 2020 season. The program had become famous for sacks, but the returning roster lacked a proven pass rusher and had just one returning defensive line starter, massive tackle P.J. Mustipher.

Ebeketie entered the transfer portal after three seasons and four years at Temple, where he earned his degree and made second-team all-AAC.

“He was very, very well thought of,’’ Franklin said Wednesday. “Talking to the people we know at Temple, they felt like he was their best player and their most disruptive player.’’

Miami almost got him. The same day he chose Penn State, he told Mike Bonavia, his coach at Albert Einstein High in Kensington, Md., that he was going to be a Hurricane.

Here’s where Franklin’s vast network of football people in the mid-Atlantic region paid off. Bonavia had worked camps with Franklin, and had known him and Penn State strength coach Dwight Galt for years.

Franklin asked Bonavia to intervene on his behalf.

“I said, ‘Arnold, I know these guys, it’s the perfect spot for you,’’ Bonavia told The Athletic. “I’ve known these guys for 15 years. … Go to Penn State. … It’s the real fit.’ ”

Not that adaptability is a problem. Ebiketie is from Joel Embid’s hometown, Yaounde, Cameroon. Ebiketie came to America at age 12, and didn’t begin playing football until he transferred to Albert Einstein High as a sophomore.

After that, the transition from suburban Maryland to North Philadelphia, and then from Philly to State College, was manageable.

“It was different, it was a huge adjustment,” he said of moving to America. “You know, I've moved a lot during my life. That's probably one of the things that helped my transition to Penn State. I'm not originally from here, you know, and moving to the U.S., you've got to get adjusted to a whole new culture. So it was different.’’

Ebiketie played linebacker and wide receiver in high school, and started at linebacker at Temple. He’s 6-4, long and lean.

“When he got here, he tested extremely well,’’ Franklin said. “So the one thing we've been working on is just putting a little weight on him because he was always a little undersized at Temple. We've been able to get some weight on and keep it on him.’’

He’s listed at 256 pounds now, at least 15 more than a year ago. He may come to not only hold up his end but exemplify a Penn State defense that looked small compared to cheese-fed Wisconsin Saturday, but played scary fast and athletic.

On the Badgers’ first offensive snap Saturday, Ebiketie shed a block and exploded into the backfield, blowing up the ballcarrier for a four-yard loss.

Later he blocked a field goal; that was more about height and explosiveness than speed. He had two critical hits on Wisconsin QB Graham Mertz that weren’t quite sacks but were more effective, since they led to intentional-grounding penalties.

The latter of those came on the game’s second-last play. It forced not only a loss of down but a 10-second clock runoff. On the final play, a third-down-and-17, Mertz threw an interception to Penn State safety Ji’Ayir Brown to seal the win.

“He’s fast,’’ Mustipher said of Ebiketie after the game. “You can’t teach speed, and I don’t think you can stop speed.’’

That’s the theory. At least for one week, the evidence supports it.