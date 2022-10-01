STATE COLLEGE - The gloam came and didn’t quite deepen into gloom over Happy Valley Saturday.

Penn State’s defense wouldn’t allow it.

Cornerback Johnny Dixon stepped in front of Northwestern tight end Marshall Lang and broke up a fourth-down pass, ending what turned out to be the Wildcats’ last, feeble stand.

Pass break-ups are this team’s signature activity, at which it leads the nation. What came next is usually not.

The Nittany Lions really did run the ball when, to borrow from coach James Franklin, everyone in the stadium knows you’re going to, draining the last 5:30 of a desultory 17-7 defeat of the Wildcats in the rainy, dark-gray remnants of Hurricane Ian at Beaver Stadium.

The No. 11 Nittany Lions won again. They are 5-0. For the second straight week it didn’t feel like it.

“I'm always so proud about how we play situational football and pound my chest about (those things),’’ Franklin said. “We didn't do a good job with those today.’’

It’s hard to imagine a coaching harping on ball security, on winning the turnover battle, more than Franklin. And his team went into Saturday with a positive turnover ratio of 8-to-1.

That’s probably fool’s gold. There’s a bigger element of luck in turnover margin than people want to believe. Still, the hard bottom line is Penn State fumbled four times Saturday and lost them all. QB Sean Clifford threw a bad interception and was fortunate not to have had one or two others.

Five turnovers. Of course the weather, a rain that rarely relented over the game’s 200 long minutes and at times poured torrentially, was a factor; Northwestern put it on the ground three times plus a pick.

“The weather will never be an excuse for us” Franklin said. “We obviously need to continue working there.

“We don't go inside (for practice) when it rains and sometimes they're looking at me like I'm crazy, like what do we have the indoor (facility) for? That’s why will continue to do that.’’

It wasn’t all about turnovers, though. Northwestern (1-4) is apparently just a bad team, which lost to Southern Illinois and Miami (Ohio) the previous two weeks. And Franklin said, correctly, that, “with our offensive line and our defensive line, I felt like we controlled the game.”

Yet the offense labored mightily. The exception was a very nicely called and executed 60-yard touchdown drive, late in the first quarter, that ended on a 20-yard pass from Clifford to tight end, and emerging star, Brenton Strange.

Otherwise, it was a struggle. The Lions did run for 220 yards, and did commit to the run resolutely, with 58 attempts.

Although, if you’re going to blame the turnovers on the weather, you also have to say it factored into a 58-20 pass-run ratio. Don’t expect to see that again.

Clifford was 10-for-20 for 140 yards, or seven yards per attempt.

Meh.

“Obviously, that’s not the standard he usually plays at,’’ Franklin said. “I don’t think it was one of Sean’s best games and, just like the running backs, I am not going to allow the weather to be an excuse.’’

Northwestern’s offense came in averaging 446 yards per game and managed 241. Running back Evan Hull led the country in all-purpose yards with 181 per game. He had 95, 19 of them on a kickoff return.

More importantly, Northwestern turned the five turnovers into zero points. Its five post-turnover possessions yielded just eight yards.

“They just played great sudden-change defense,’’ Franklin said of coordinstor Manny Diaz’ guys. “They were phenomenal.’’

Critically, Northwestern was 4-for-16 on third down and 1-for-4 on fourth down.

That included a fourth-and-goal at the 1, in the fourth quarter, when a Northwestern TD would have been very anxiety-inducing for Penn State.

D-tackle PJ Mustipher, who appeared to have his best game since returning from a severe leg injury that cost him most of last season, keyed that huge stop.

“I said I while ago, I might not be playing my best football until the end of the year,’’ Mustipher said. “But I’m getting better.

“This was a grimy game. We knew what we were getting into.’’

They know what comes next, too. After an open date, they embark on a season-defining stretch: at Michigan Oct. 15, followed by Minnesota and Ohio State, both here.

“Winning is hard,’’ Franklin said. “We’ve done what we’ve needed to do to this point, right?

“But we’ve got to get better. We’ve won a lot of different ways and I think there’s value in that. I’d love for them all to be pretty wins and sexy wins, but that’s not the game we play.’’