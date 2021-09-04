MADISON, Wisc. - Penn State appears to have a defense.

Not much else can be drawn from the weirdness that unfolded here Saturday, but the defense, seemingly undersized but fast and fearless and tireless, bailed the Nittany Lions out in a 16-10 defeat of 12th-ranked Wisconsin at Camp Randall Stadium.

It was the second win against a nationally-ranked team on the road of the James Franklin administration.

“Our kids willed it to happen today,’’ Franklin said afterward. “Early on, obviously our offense had our defense’s back. We faced a lot of adversity. To come here and get this win, I’m super proud.’’

At halftime, Penn State had one first down, two yards rushing, and 43 total yards in an offensive meltdown, and especially an offensive line meltdown, as complete as you’re likely to see in this high-octane, spread offense era.

“Their linebackers were super-aggressive and downhill, which made it hard to stay on double-teams to get movement,’’ Franklin said. “Then, we didn’t get off on the downhill linebackers a couple times as well.’’

To put it more succinctly, Penn State could not block these guys. It found a way to work around that fact - we’ll get to that in a minute - but never erased it. Obviously, it will be an issue going forward.

But here’s the thing: It was 0-0 at the half.

Early in the second quarter, Wisconsin had a first-and-goal at the Penn State 2 and jumped offside.

The Lions held, and Arnold Ebiketie, the Temple transfer D-end, blocked a field goal try.

The Badgers quickly got the ball back and drove to the Penn State 8, where a botched handoff was recovered by the other starting D-end, Nick Tarburton.

That pretty much got the Lions, dazed and foundering, to halftime.

And Nittany Nation turned its lonely eyes to Mike Yurcich, the new and highly-recommended offensive coordinator.

The work-around was literally that - to work around and over the Badgers, since getting through them wasn’t an option.

On Penn State’s first second-half drive, QB Sean Clifford hit Parker Washington twice and KeAndre Smith-Lambert once on quick-out and bubble-screen type routes.

Then they got an interference call, followed by play action that popped stud wideout Jahan Dotson loose behind everybody for a 49-yard touchdown. Four plays, 86 yards and where on God’s green Earth did that come from?

“We knew we had to get the ball on the perimeter,’’ Franklin said. “The bubbles, on the perimeter, essentially are the run game. And then we got some explosions down the field.’’

The Badgers, who ran it 58 times, mixed it up on their next possession and drove 75 yards to tie it.

Now the offenses had some traction.

Penn State’s Jordan Stout, whose rocketing punts (seven for 377 yards) played a critical role, missed a 23-yard field goal. The Badgers made one to lead 10-7.

Penn State’s next touch was a 34-yard romp by Noah Cain, the R-sophomore RB who now, with daylight against a spread out-D, came to the fore. The Lions got to the Wisconsin 7; this time Stout made the FG to tie it.

Cain was also big on the next drive, and Dotson took the top off the defense again, for 42 yards. Cain scored from two yards out.

Stout missed the extra point, with 9:17 left. Such things loom ominously.

Wisconsin drove twice more. The Lions bent some. But in the red zone, they rolled their coverage to blanket Jake Ferguson, the Badgers’ terrific tight end, and waited to pounce on QB Graham Mertz.

Safety Jaquan Brisker intercepted Mertz with two minutes left. Safety Ji’Ayir Brown, like Brisker a JUCO transfer from Lackawanna Community College, picked Mertz off to end the game.

If you’re a Wisconsin fan, you’re grumbling right now about Mertz (two picks, two critical intentional-grounding calls, just five yards per pass attempt).

Not without reason. But game-swinging plays were there to be made, and guys like Brisker, linebacker Ellis Brooks (11 tackles), tackle/anchor P.J. Mustipher, Ebiketie, and DE/LB Jesse Luketa were the guys who made them.

Penn State goes home with hope intact and Ball State coming to Beaver Stadium Saturday.